Prion diseases

Definition

Prion diseases are a group of progressive neurodegenerative diseases that are caused by misfolded proteins, referred to as prions. During post-translational modification of proteins, prions act as a folding template, converting proteins into infectious prion form. The best-known human prion disease is Creutzfeld–Jakob disease.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment