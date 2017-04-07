Prion diseases
Prion diseases are a group of progressive neurodegenerative diseases that are caused by misfolded proteins, referred to as prions. During post-translational modification of proteins, prions act as a folding template, converting proteins into infectious prion form. The best-known human prion disease is Creutzfeld–Jakob disease.
The real-time quaking-induced conversion assay for detection of human prion disease and study of other protein misfolding diseases
This 96-well-plate ‘real-time quaking-induced conversion’ assay allows the detection of abnormal prion protein in human brain and CSF samples. It can be applied to study many protein misfolding diseases, as well as for drug screening and prion strain discrimination.Nature Protocols 11, 2233–2242
