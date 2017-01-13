Portal hypertension

Definition

Portal hypertension is an abnormal increase in blood pressure  defined clinically as hepatic venous pressure gradient 5 mmHg  in the hepatic portal vein system. Causes of portal hypertension can be prehepatic (such as portal vein thrombosis), hepatic (commonly liver cirrhosis and hepatic fibrosis) or posthepatic (such as hepatic vein obstruction).

