Portal hypertension
Portal hypertension is an abnormal increase in blood pressure defined clinically as hepatic venous pressure gradient 5 mmHg in the hepatic portal vein system. Causes of portal hypertension can be prehepatic (such as portal vein thrombosis), hepatic (commonly liver cirrhosis and hepatic fibrosis) or posthepatic (such as hepatic vein obstruction).
Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Gut microbiota: Engineered microbes treat experimental hyperammonemia
Research Highlights |
Liver: Sussing out statins in cirrhosis—KLF2 is the key
News and Views |
Liver: Can we identify failure to control acute variceal bleeding?
Failure to control acute variceal bleeding is a strong predictor of mortality in patients with cirrhosis. Various criteria have been proposed to define failure to control bleeding for use as end points in randomized clinical trials. However, the clinical applicability and validation of these proposed criteria remain unresolved issues.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 11, 705–706
News and Views |
Liver: The gut is a key target of therapy in hepatic encephalopathy
Little progress has been made in the pharmacological management of patients with hepatic encephalopathy, partly because it is difficult to perform clinical trials in this group of patients. A new clinical trial now suggests that polyethylene glycol is more effective than the current standard first-line therapy in these patients.
Research Highlights |
Endoscopy: NOTES reveals obscure origin of ascites