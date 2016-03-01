Hepatic encephalopathy
Hepatic encephalopathy is altered brain function specifically associated with severe liver disease and liver failure. The condition occurs because of the accumulation of toxic substances or waste products (ammonia) in the bloodstream that are normally removed by the liver. Clinical features can include confusion, altered levels of consciousness and coma.
Hepatic encephalopathy: effects of liver failure on brain function
Increasing evidence of the high incidence of mild cognitive impairment and psychomotor slowing in patients with chronic liver disease has highlighted the need to treat the neurological alterations of these patients. In this article, Felipo reviews the latest studies aimed at understanding how liver failure affects brain function and potential ways to ameliorate these effects.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 14, 851–858
Mechanisms, diagnosis and management of hepatic encephalopathy
Hepatic encephalopathy is an important neuropsychiatric complication of liver disease that in severe cases can lead to coma and death. This Review describes the pathogenesis of hepatic encephalopathy including the role of ammonia, inflammation, neurosteroids and manganese in the development of this disorder. The authors also discuss how best to clinically manage patients with hepatic encephalopathy by highlighting the clinical scales and tests used to grade the disorder and the different treatment strategies available.
Gut microbiota: Engineered microbes treat experimental hyperammonemia
Liver: The gut is a key target of therapy in hepatic encephalopathy
Little progress has been made in the pharmacological management of patients with hepatic encephalopathy, partly because it is difficult to perform clinical trials in this group of patients. A new clinical trial now suggests that polyethylene glycol is more effective than the current standard first-line therapy in these patients.
Diagnosis: Intestinal inflammation—key to complications in cirrhosis?
An ideal diagnostic test should be quick, reliable and noninvasive. Fecal calprotectin is considered a marker of intestinal inflammation and has proven to be an effective test for IBD, but is fecal calprotectin a useful diagnostic tool when assessing patients with cirrhosis?