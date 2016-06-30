Latest Research and Reviews
Endoscopy: NOTES reveals obscure origin of ascites
Portal hypertension: Nonselective β-blockers in patients with refractory ascites
Nonselective β-blockers are often used in patients with cirrhosis and esophageal varices to prevent variceal bleeding. A recent study has suggested that nonselective β-blockers promote more harm than benefit in patients who have cirrhosis and refractory ascites. The authors of the study suggest that these drugs should be contraindicated in these patients.
Liver: Diuretic agents for ascites: joining forces from the start?
Aldosterone antagonists are the first-line diuretic therapy for moderate ascites in patients with cirrhosis. In patients who do not respond to aldosterone antagonists alone, the addition of a loop diuretic is recommended; however, for patients with recurrent ascites, receiving a combination of agents from the start might be preferable to such 'sequential' therapy.