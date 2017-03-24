Research | | open
Magnetically confined plasmas
Magnetically confined plasmas are those plasmas that are trapped using magnetic fields. Magnetic fields can prevent high-temperature plasma coming into contact with solid materials that it could damage or destroy. Magnetically confined plasmas offer one possible route to sustained nuclear fusion.
- Scientific Reports 7, 45075
Collisionless momentum transfer in space and astrophysical explosions
Larmor coupling is a collisionless momentum exchange mechanism believed to occur in various astrophysical and space-plasma environments. The phenomenon is now observed in a laboratory experiment.Nature Physics 13, 573–577
Suppressed ion-scale turbulence in a hot high-β plasma
Magnetic fusion reactors with higher ratio of plasma kinetic pressure to magnetic pressure are economically desirable. The authors demonstrate a path to such a reactor in a field reversed configuration that can attain microstability and reduced particle and thermal fluxes by manipulating the shear flow.Nature Communications 7, 13860
Confirmation of the topology of the Wendelstein 7-X magnetic field to better than 1:100,000
Early stellarator designs suffered from high particle losses, an issue that can be addressed by optimization of the coils. Here the authors measure the magnetic field lines in the Wendelstein 7-X stellarator, confirming that the complicated design of the superconducting coils has been realized successfully.Nature Communications 7, 13493
Magnetotail energy dissipation during an auroral substorm
Substorms in the Earth’s magnetosphere lead to bright aurorae, releasing energy into the surrounding ionosphere. Ground- and space-based observations now reveal how that energy is dissipated and controlled by strong electric currents.Nature Physics 12, 1158–1163
Nuclear fusion: Stellar fieldworkNature Physics 12, 1094
Remote-handling challenges in fusion research and beyond
Energy-producing nuclear fusion reactions taking place in tokamaks cause radiation damage and radioactivity. Remote-handling technology for repairing and replacing in-vessel components has evolved enormously over the past two decades — and is now being deployed elsewhere too.Nature Physics 12, 391–393
Building the way to fusion energy
Construction of the ITER tokamak, arguably the largest scientific project ever, is well under way in the south of France. Nature Physics spoke with ITER's Director-General, Bernard Bigot, about the challenges ahead — a conversation about physics, engineering, politics and culture.Nature Physics 12, 395–397
Nuclear fusionNature Physics 12, 383
Applied and fundamental aspects of fusion science
Fusion research is driven by the applied goal of energy production from fusion reactions. There is, however, a wealth of fundamental physics to be discovered and studied along the way. This Commentary discusses selected developments in diagnostics and present-day research topics in high-temperature plasma physics.Nature Physics 12, 386–390
The art of measurement
With a dedicated monthly column, Nature Physics draws attention to metrology. And a set of Commentaries in this issue focuses on various aspects of thermometry.Nature Physics 12, 1