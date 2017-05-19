Laser-produced plasmas

Definition

Laser-produced plasmas are plasmas produced by firing high-intensity beams of light. Laser-produced plasmas have been used to create short bursts of x-rays and to accelerate particles — so-called plasma-based accelerators. Laser produced plasmas are also useful for recreating astrophysical plasmas in the laboratory.

Featured

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment