Arbuscular mycorrhiza is the most common form of symbiotic association between a fungus and the roots of a vascular plant. The fungal hyphae penetrate plant cells and develop branching morphological structures inside the cells, allowing a vast exchange surface between both organisms.
An N-acetylglucosamine transporter required for arbuscular mycorrhizal symbioses in rice and maize
The NOPE1 gene is required for arbuscular mycorrhizal symbiosis in maize. The causal gene is now identified using rice. It is the first identified GlcNAc transporter in plants, needed for presymbiotic fungal reprogramming.Nature Plants 3, 17073
Arbuscular mycorrhiza: A new role for N-acetylglucosamine
The first N-acetylglucosamine transporter to be functionally characterized in plants has an unexpected role in root colonization by arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi in rice.Nature Plants 3, 17085
Misconceptions on the application of biological market theory to the mycorrhizal symbiosisNature Plants 2, 16063
Fungal ecology: A surprising find of far-flung fungiNature Reviews Microbiology 13, 600
Root development: Subterranean specializationNature Plants 1, 15082
‘Designer’ mycorrhizas?: Using natural genetic variation in AM fungi to increase plant growthThe ISME Journal 4, 1081–1083