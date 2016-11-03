Parasitism

Latest Research and Reviews
A fungal pathogen secretes plant alkalinizing peptides to increase infection
The fungal pathogen Fusarium oxysporum is shown to use a functional homologue of the plant regulatory peptide RALF (rapid alkalinization factor) to induce alkalinization and cause disease in plants.Nature Microbiology 1, 16043
Fungal pathogen uses sex pheromone receptor for chemotropic sensing of host plant signals
Fungal pathogens reorient hyphal growth towards their plant hosts in response to chemical signals; here, directed growth of the plant pathogen Fusarium oxysporum towards the roots of the tomato plant is shown to be triggered by class III peroxidases secreted by the tomato plant, with the fungal response requiring a sex pheromone receptor.Nature 527, 521–524
Conserved nematode signalling molecules elicit plant defenses and pathogen resistance
Plants are able to induce defense responses following recognition of certain pathogen derived molecules at the cell surface. Here, Manosalva et al. show that plants respond to ascarosides, a conserved class of nematode pheromones, providing the first example of plant recognition of an animal-derived signalling molecule.Nature Communications 6, 7795
Parasitic plants: Injecting hormone into hostNature Plants 3, 17084
Chemical biology: Parasite killerNature Plants 2, 16157
Fungal pathogenesis: Host modulation every which way
The plant pathogenic fungus Fusarium oxysporum secretes an effector that is similar to a plant peptide hormone, underscoring the variety of mechanisms that plant pathogens have evolved to tamper with host physiology.Nature Microbiology 1, 16075
Tree fungus: Lichens under threat from ash diebackNature 491, 672