Somatic system
The somatic system refers to the part of the peripheral nervous system that is responsible for somatosensory function; that is, voluntary control of movement and sensing external stimuli. The somatic nervous system innervates skeletal muscles and sensory organs, and carries and integrates motor and sensory information.
Sense of agency in the human brain
The experience of controlling our own actions is an important feature of human mental life. The processes giving rise to this experience are thought to be disrupted in some psychiatric disorders. In this article, Haggard describes recent developments in our understanding of the cognitive processes and neural mechanisms underlying the sense of agency.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 196–207
