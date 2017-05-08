Oligonucleotide probes
Oligonucleotide probes are short stretches of single-stranded DNA or RNA used to detect the presence of complementary nucleic acid sequences (target sequences) by hybridization. Oligonucleotide probes are usually labelled, for example with radioisotopes, epitopes, biotin or fluorophores to enable their detection.
Single-cell tracking of flavivirus RNA uncovers species-specific interactions with the immune system dictating disease outcome
Analysis of virus replication on a single-cell level is often hampered by a lack of specific or sensitive enough reagents. Here, Douam et al. use RNA-flow technique to track (+) and (−) strand RNA of yellow fever virus in hematopoietic cells in mouse models and identify virus-host interactions that affect disease outcome.Nature Communications 8, 14781
Scalable amplification of strand subsets from chip-synthesized oligonucleotide libraries
Synthetic oligonucleotides are the main cost factor for studies in DNA nanotechnology. Here, the authors present a selective oligonucleotide amplification method, based on three rounds of rolling-circle amplification, that produces nanomole amounts of single-stranded oligonucleotides per millilitre reaction.Nature Communications 6, 8634
Sensors and probes: A DNA-based sensor for intracellular chlorideNature Methods 12, 708
Sensors and probes: Stable linear probes for cellular mRNA labelingNature Methods 12, 288
Sensors and probes: Cellular imaging of single-splice variantsNature Methods 11, 609
Sensors and probes: FISHing for faster findings
Quick-hybridizing probes help scientists image the high-speed events leading up to gene transcription.Nature Methods 11, 366–367
Inner-outer beauty: DNA-binding surface tags as cellular barcodes
Zinc-finger DNA-binding domains are expressed on the surface of cells so that the cells can be tagged with fluorescently labeled oligonucleotides, enabling many possible applications in complex cell populations.Nature Methods 10, 399–401
Techniques and applications: How many sweets in the jar?
A new FISH approach that greatly increases the number of microorganisms that can be distinguished in a single image.Nature Reviews Microbiology 9, 226–227