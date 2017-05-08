Oligonucleotide probes

Definition

Oligonucleotide probes are short stretches of single-stranded DNA or RNA used to detect the presence of complementary nucleic acid sequences (target sequences) by hybridization. Oligonucleotide probes are usually labelled, for example with radioisotopes, epitopes, biotin or fluorophores to enable their detection.

