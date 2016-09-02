Barrett oesophagus

Definition

Barrett oesophagus is a condition in which the squamous epithelium of the distal oesophagus is replaced by columnar epithelium via metaplasia, in this case intestinal metaplasia (goblet cells present). Barrett oesophagus is a precursor to oesophageal adenocarcinoma. The principal cause of Barrett oesophagus is chronic acid reflux.

