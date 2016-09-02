Barrett oesophagus
Barrett oesophagus is a condition in which the squamous epithelium of the distal oesophagus is replaced by columnar epithelium via metaplasia, in this case intestinal metaplasia (goblet cells present). Barrett oesophagus is a precursor to oesophageal adenocarcinoma. The principal cause of Barrett oesophagus is chronic acid reflux.
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews | | open
Genetic progression of Barrett’s oesophagus to oesophageal adenocarcinomaBritish Journal of Cancer 115, 403–410
Research | | open
Mutational spectrum of Barrett’s stem cells suggests paths to initiation of a precancerous lesion
Barrett’s oesophagus is a precancerous intestinal metaplasia that can progress to oesophageal adenocarcinoma. In this study, the authors isolate and characterize human Barrett’s stem cells and identify a specific genomic pedigree that supports the potential role of these cells as precursors of oesophageal adenocarcinoma.Nature Communications 7, 10380
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Oesophageal cancer: Model refinement
Two papers published in Nature Genetics have reported whole-genome and whole-exome sequencing of paired Barrett oesophagus and oesophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC) samples, providing some insights into the development of EAC from its precursor lesion.Nature Reviews Cancer 15, 511
Research Highlights |
Barrett oesophagus: Statin use reduces risk of oesophageal adenocarcinoma
Research Highlights |
Barrett oesophagus: Tracing the genetic pathway to oesophageal cancer
Comments and Opinion |
Precision prevention of oesophageal adenocarcinoma
The incidence of oesophageal adenocarcinoma has increased over the past four decades and although treatments have improved over this time, survival has not improved substantially. In this Perspectives, Vaughan and Fitzgerald suggest a five-tier strategy for prevention and control that begins with a wide population base and triages individuals into progressively higher risk strata, each with risk-appropriate prevention, screening and treatment options.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 12, 243–248
Research Highlights |
Genetics: Driver genes are mutated early in the course of oesophageal adenocarcinomaNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 11, 439
News and Views |
From genomics to diagnostics of esophageal adenocarcinoma
The genetic determinants of progression from premalignant Barrett's esophagus to esophageal adenocarcinoma are not known. A new study reports genomic sequence analyses of this progression and uses the insights gained to identify high-risk Barrett's esophagus in a new non-endoscopic test.Nature Genetics 46, 806–807