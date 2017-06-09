Oesophageal cancer
Oesophageal cancer is a malignancy of the oesophagus or food pipe. It is a rare malignancy. Nearly all oesophageal cancer are squamous cell carcinomas (cancer arising from the flat cells of the oesophagus mucosa) or adenocarcinomas (cancer arising from the glandular cells of the oesophagus submucosa).
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Genomic analysis of oesophageal squamous-cell carcinoma identifies alcohol drinking-related mutation signature and genomic alterations
Oesophageal squamous-cell carcinoma (ESCC) is a leading cause of cancer death, and half of ESCC cases occur in China. Here, the authors provide an in depth genomic landscape for this disease and identify specific mutation signatures—one of which is linked to alcohol intake.Nature Communications 8, 15290
Research | | open
Survival benefit of surgery to patients with esophageal squamous cell carcinomaScientific Reports 7, 46139
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Genetics: Oesophageal cancer — not all alikeNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 138
Research Highlights |
Barrett oesophagus: Risk stratification using Cytosponge
Research Highlights |
Gastrointestinal cancer: Keeping aFLOaT with new combination
Research Highlights |
Gastrointestinal cancer: Mutational signatures reveal distinct subgroupsNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 13, 652
Research Highlights |
Oesophageal cancer: Defining tumour subtypes in oesophageal adenocarcinoma