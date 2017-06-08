Nuclear transport
While nuclear transport of small molecules happens by diffusion, that of macromolecules carrying specific recognition signals happens through nuclear pore complexes. Nuclear transport is regulated by the availability of these signals to the transport machinery, changes in the levels or modifications of the molecules to be transported.
Exploiting the kinesin-1 molecular motor to generate a virus membrane penetration site
How non-enveloped viruses cross host membranes is incompletely understood. Here, Ravindran et al. show that polyomavirus SV40 recruits kinesin-1 to construct a penetration site on the ER membrane.Nature Communications 8, 15496
The BMP2 nuclear variant, nBMP2, is expressed in mouse hippocampus and impacts memoryScientific Reports 7, 46464
Macrophage dynamicsNature Immunology 18, 487
Gene regulation: The nuclear pore — a scaffold for inducible genesNature Reviews Genetics 18, 273
Pancreatic cancer: Pancreatic cancer cells digest extracellular proteinNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 138
Protein translocation: The third route to the ER
The newly identified SND pathway is an alternative route for the targeting of proteins to the endoplasmic reticulum that functions in parallel to the SRP and GET pathways.
Nuclear organization: NUP-tial binding to super-enhancers
Super-enhancers interact with human nucleoporins at the nuclear pore complex to regulate cell type-specific genes.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 17, 738–739