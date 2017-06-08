Protein transport

Latest Research and Reviews
Exploiting the kinesin-1 molecular motor to generate a virus membrane penetration site
How non-enveloped viruses cross host membranes is incompletely understood. Here, Ravindran et al. show that polyomavirus SV40 recruits kinesin-1 to construct a penetration site on the ER membrane.Nature Communications 8, 15496
The BMP2 nuclear variant, nBMP2, is expressed in mouse hippocampus and impacts memoryScientific Reports 7, 46464
Allosteric modulation of peroxisomal membrane protein recognition by farnesylation of the peroxisomal import receptor PEX19
PEX19 is a chaperone and import receptor for peroxisomal membrane proteins (PMPs). Here the authors present the structure of the farnesylated C-terminal domain of PEX19, and its interaction with PMPs reveals how the farnesyl moiety allosterically reshapes the PMP binding surface and modulates PEX19 function.Nature Communications 8, 14635
Macrophage dynamicsNature Immunology 18, 487
Pancreatic cancer: Pancreatic cancer cells digest extracellular proteinNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 138
Protein translocation: The third route to the ER
The newly identified SND pathway is an alternative route for the targeting of proteins to the endoplasmic reticulum that functions in parallel to the SRP and GET pathways.
Exit from the liverNature Immunology 17, 1341
Proteomics: Tracking the proteome
A combination of quantitative mass spectrometry, subcellular fractionation and stringent statistical analyses allows the description of protein translocation events at the proteome scale.Nature Methods 13, 821