RNA transport
RNA transport is the process by which ribonucleic acid (RNA) molecules are actively transported from one location within the cell to another. Examples include the export of RNAs from the nucleus to the cytoplasm through the nuclear pores, and the microtubule-assisted movement of specific RNAs along nerve fibres (axons).
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Dual mechanisms regulate the nucleocytoplasmic localization of human DDX6Scientific Reports 7, 42853
Research |
Molecular architecture and dynamics of ASH1 mRNA recognition by its mRNA-transport complex
Crystal structures of a localization element of ASH1 mRNA alone, in complex with its nuclear shuttling protein She2p, and in the cytoplasmic complex with She2p and She3p reveal a step-wise maturation pathway.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 152–161
Research |
mRNA quality control is bypassed for immediate export of stress-responsive transcripts
Heat shock drives the expression of transcripts that bypass mRNA quality control for direct export and translation, allowing cells to survive extreme situations at the cost of accuracy.Nature 540, 593–596
News and Comment
News and Views |
Viral cell biology: Influenza raids the splicing store
Regulated splicing of some influenza virus RNAs is necessary for the synthesis of various essential proteins. Processing of these transcripts is now found to occur in nuclear speckles, previously considered storage sites for cellular splicing factors.Nature Microbiology 1, 16100
Research Highlights |
Translation: Live stream: translation at single-mRNA resolutionNature Reviews Genetics 17, 373
Research Highlights |
Translation: Live stream: translation at single-mRNA resolution
Four research groups have developed, independently, an imaging technique that enables us, for the first time, to track and study the translation of single mRNA molecules in living cells.
Research Highlights |
RNA trafficking: RCas9 lights the wayNature Chemical Biology 12, 305
Research Highlights |
Plant development: Non-cell-autonomous retrotransposon silencing
Research Highlights |
Technique: Transcript tracking by CRISPRNature Reviews Genetics 17, 254–255