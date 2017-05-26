Myeloproliferative disease

Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Tet2 loss leads to hypermutagenicity in haematopoietic stem/progenitor cells
TET2 catalyses DNA demethylation and is mutated in various blood cancers; in particular Tet2 null mice develop haematological neoplasms. Here the authors show that this effect could be due to the increased frequency of mutation associated with TET2 loss in haematopoietic stem/progenitor cells.Nature Communications 8, 15102
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Responses to pomalidomide and placebo in myelofibrosis-related anaemiaLeukemia 31, 532–533
Correspondence |
Equivalence of BCSH and WHO diagnostic criteria for ETLeukemia 31, 527–528
Correspondence | | open
Response to Harrison et al. ‘Clinically relevant differences between BCSH and WHO diagnostic criteria for ET’Leukemia 31, 768–769
Research Highlights |
Tumorigenesis: Order mattersNature Reviews Genetics 16, 193
Research Highlights |
Ortmann and Kent et al. show that the order of acquisition of Janus kinase 2 (JAK2) mutations and tet methylcytosine dioxygenase 2 (TET2) mutations in myeloproliferative neoplasms can affect tumour cell biology and clinical phenotypes.Nature Reviews Cancer 15, 196–197