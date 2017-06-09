Lung cancer
Lung cancer arises in tissues of the lung, usually in the cells lining air passages. The two main types are small-cell lung cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer, according to the shape of cells under a microscope. The most common symptoms are coughing, shortness of breath and chest pains.
Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Lung cancer: Tracing tumour evolution
Research Highlights |
Metastasis: Breaching barriers
Boire et al. describe a mechanism by which cancer cells can survive and grow in the leptomeninges of the brain by upregulating complement component 3 (C3) to disrupt blood–cerebrospinal fluid barrier function, allowing entry of growth-promoting factors.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 270
News and Views |
Taking inventory of metastasis effectors
In a recent study in mice, researchers combined tumor barcoding with unbiased genomic analysis and identified Cd109 as a hub gene involved in metastatic progression. They show that pharmacological inhibition of its downstream effectors JAK1 and STAT3 curtails metastatic growth.Nature Medicine 23, 275–276
Research Highlights |
Lung cancer: Ceritinib is superior to frontline chemotherapyNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 198
Editorial |
Key advances: translation and location