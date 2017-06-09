Non-small-cell lung cancer

Non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common type of cancer affecting the lungs. The diverse types of NSCLC are characterized by cancer cells that grow and spread in different ways. The three most common forms of NSCLC are adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and large cell carcinoma.

