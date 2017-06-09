Non-small-cell lung cancer
Definition
Non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common type of cancer affecting the lungs. The diverse types of NSCLC are characterized by cancer cells that grow and spread in different ways. The three most common forms of NSCLC are adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and large cell carcinoma.
Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Lung cancer: Tracing tumour evolution
Research Highlights |
Lung cancer: Ceritinib is superior to frontline chemotherapyNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 198
Research Highlights |
Immunotherapy: Benefit with anti-PD-L1Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 70–71
Research Highlights |
Lung cancer: ET — platinum therapy comes home
Research Highlights |
Lung cancer: AURA3 magic reveals new standard