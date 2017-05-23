Reviews |
Unravelling the biology of SCLC: implications for therapy
For three decades, the treatment of small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) has remained essentially unchanged, and patient outcomes remain dismal. In the past 5 years, however, advances in our understanding of the disease, at the molecular level, have resulted in the development of new therapeutic strategies, encompassing immunotherapies and novel molecularly targeted agents. Herein, authors review the breakthroughs that hold the promise to improve SCLC outcomes.