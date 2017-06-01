Hypertension

Definition

Hypertension is high blood pressure. It is generally defined in adults as systolic blood pressure greater than or equal to 140mmHg and/or diastolic blood pressure greater than or equal to 90mmHg. Rarely associated with obvious symptoms, hypertension can result in heart disease, vascular disease, stroke and/or chronic kidney disease

