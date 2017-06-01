Hypertension
Hypertension is high blood pressure. It is generally defined in adults as systolic blood pressure greater than or equal to 140mmHg and/or diastolic blood pressure greater than or equal to 90mmHg. Rarely associated with obvious symptoms, hypertension can result in heart disease, vascular disease, stroke and/or chronic kidney disease
Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Immunology: ACE in neutrophil antibacterial defence
Comments and Opinion |
Has the SPRINT trial introduced a new blood-pressure goal in hypertension?
In this Perspectives article, Ruilope and colleagues discuss the relevance and caveats of the SPRINT trial, with particular focus on patient cohort characteristics, the method used to measure blood-pressure levels, and applicability of the SPRINT blood-pressure targets in real-world clinical practice and future hypertension management guidelines.
Research Highlights |
Hypertension: Very low achieved SBP increases risk of cardiovascular deathNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 316–317
News and Views |
Hypertension: Hypertension in pregnancy: a risk factor for the whole family?
Hypertension in pregnancy is a known risk factor for increased cardiovascular risk for both the mother and her offspring. New findings suggest the offspring of normotensive pregnancies should also be considered at risk of high blood pressure if their mother has had hypertension in other pregnancies.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 326–327
Research Highlights |
Hypertension: Role of γδ T cells in the development of hypertensionNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 321