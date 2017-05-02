Renovascular hypertension

Latest Research and Reviews
CD8+ T cells stimulate Na-Cl co-transporter NCC in distal convoluted tubules leading to salt-sensitive hypertension
T cells contribute to development of high blood pressure but their role in salt-sensitive hypertension is less clear. Liu et al. show that CD8+ T cells upregulate and activate Na-Cl co-transporter NCC in distal convoluted tubules via direct cell-cell contact and ROS-Src activation, leading to Na+ retention and salt-sensitive hypertension.Nature Communications 8, 14037
The hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease triangle in Arab countriesJournal of Human Hypertension 31, 373–375
Hypertension: Predictive biomarkers identified for renal denervationNature Reviews Nephrology 10, 182
Autoimmunity in the pathogenesis of hypertension
The underlying cause of hypertension is unknown in the vast majority of patients with high blood pressure. This Perspectives article discusses the role of T cells in renal inflammation and how autoimmunity, mediated by heat shock proteins, leads to salt-sensitive hypertension.Nature Reviews Nephrology 10, 56–62