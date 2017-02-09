Latest Research and Reviews
Hypertension: Hypertension in pregnancy: a risk factor for the whole family?
Hypertension in pregnancy is a known risk factor for increased cardiovascular risk for both the mother and her offspring. New findings suggest the offspring of normotensive pregnancies should also be considered at risk of high blood pressure if their mother has had hypertension in other pregnancies.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 326–327
PRE-Eclampsia: sFLT1 inhibits NO signallingNature Reviews Nephrology 12, 442
Pre-eclampsia: Altered placental macrophages in pre-eclampsiaNature Reviews Nephrology 12, 378
Hypertension: Testing for pre-eclampsia: paving the way to early diagnosis
A new study reports that a single blood test can be used to rule out the development of pre-eclampsia in women in whom the syndrome is suspected. Early interventions for pre-eclampsia are not yet available, but this finding is likely to change the approach to diagnosis of hypertensive disorders in pregnancy.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 200–202
Hypertension: sFlt-1 removal seems to be beneficial in women with pre-eclampsiaNature Reviews Nephrology 11, 690
Reproductive endocrinology: PPAR agonists in pre-eclampsia and hypertension?Nature Reviews Endocrinology 11, 446