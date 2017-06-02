Head and neck cancer
Head and neck cancer comprises a group of biologically similar cancers that start in the lip, oral cavity (mouth), nasal cavity (inside the nose), paranasal sinuses, pharynx and larynx. Most head and neck cancers are squamous cell carcinomas that originate from the epithelium of these regions.
Nanoprobes that fluoresce only when activated by the acidic environment in tumours may make a universal imaging agent for cancer surgery.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0018
In the past year, clinical trials have provided important information on strategies to decrease treatment-associated toxicities in patients with head and neck cancer. In addition, the FDA approved the first immunotherapeutic agents for patients with recurrent and/or metastatic disease, based on the observation of durable responses to pembrolizumab in a phase Ib trial, and demonstration of improved survival and quality of life with the use of nivolumab versus chemotherapy in a phase III trial.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 76–78
