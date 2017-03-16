Evoked potentials
Definition
Evoked potentials are the electrical responses of the nervous system that result from sensory or motor stimulation. The term is often used in the context of responses of the central nervous system that are indicative of sensory processing and cognitive function.
Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Urinary incontinence: Pacing bladder electrical activityNature Reviews Urology 13, 564
Research Highlights |
Incontinence: 20 Hz TENS is most effective for poststroke incontinenceNature Reviews Urology 12, 537