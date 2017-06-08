Disease genetics
Disease genetics, of human, animal and plant diseases, investigates the consequences of pathogenic (host) genetic variants as the major causes of heritable disorders (monogenic diseases) as well as the consequences of genome variation in the population to the variable predisposition of the individual to complex diseases with infectious or environmental causes.
Codon bias imposes a targetable limitation on KRAS-driven therapeutic resistance
KRAS mutations drive resistance to diverse targeted therapies. In this study, the authors show that the rare codons of KRAS, yielding low oncogene expression, can be overcome to drive resistance to anti-EGFR therapy in CRC through upregulation of global translation or through selection of more potent KRAS Q61 mutations.Nature Communications 8, 15617
Rheumatoid arthritis: Forward and reverse inheritance — the yin and the yang
The theory of Mendelian inheritance states that half our genes are maternal and half are paternal. This view is incomplete, as maternal–fetal exchange creates a legacy of non-native cells within an individual that can affect their health for better or worse, including contributing to their risk of developing autoimmune disease.
Kidney cancer: Bap1 and Pbrm1 determine tumour grade
Genetics: Gender-specific factors in cancer susceptibilityNature Reviews Cancer 17, 372
Cancer genomics: Tracking cancer evolution
Genetics: Smoking reduces genetic protection against CHD