Cancer genetics

Definition

Cancer genetics is the study in humans and other animals of heritable gene variants that cause or confer altered risk of tumour or hematological malignancy. Individual cancer risk varies and is influenced by familial and sporadic oncogene or tumour suppressor gene mutations as well as rare and common constitutional variants present in the population.

Latest Research and Reviews

  • Research | | open

    • Thomas P. Slavin
    • , Kara N. Maxwell
    • , Jenna Lilyquist
    • , Joseph Vijai
    • , Susan L. Neuhausen
    • , Steven N. Hart
    • , Vignesh Ravichandran
    • , Tinu Thomas
    • , Ann Maria
    • , Danylo Villano
    • , Kasmintan A. Schrader
    • , Raymond Moore
    • , Chunling Hu
    • , Bradley Wubbenhorst
    • , Brandon M. Wenz
    • , Kurt D’Andrea
    • , Mark E. Robson
    • , Paolo Peterlongo
    • , Bernardo Bonanni
    • , James M. Ford
    • , Judy E. Garber
    • , Susan M. Domchek
    • , Csilla Szabo
    • , Kenneth Offit
    • , Katherine L. Nathanson
    • , Jeffrey N. Weitzel
    •  & Fergus J. Couch
    npj Breast Cancer 3, 22

  • Research | | open

    KRAS mutations drive resistance to diverse targeted therapies. In this study, the authors show that the rare codons of KRAS, yielding low oncogene expression, can be overcome to drive resistance to anti-EGFR therapy in CRC through upregulation of global translation or through selection of more potent KRAS Q61 mutations.

    • Moiez Ali
    • , Erin Kaltenbrun
    • , Grace R. Anderson
    • , Sarah Jo Stephens
    • , Sabrina Arena
    • , Alberto Bardelli
    • , Christopher M. Counter
    •  & Kris C. Wood
    Nature Communications 8, 15617

  • Reviews |

    In recent years, the molecular characterization of gastric adenocarcinoma — the most common stomach cancer — has identified numerous targets for potential exploitation into therapy. However, advances are still lagging compared with other cancers of similar incidence. In this Primer, Ajani et al. describe these advances and the work still needed to be done.

    • Jaffer A. Ajani
    • , Jeeyun Lee
    • , Takeshi Sano
    • , Yelena Y. Janjigian
    • , Daiming Fan
    •  & Shumei Song
    Nature Reviews Disease Primers 3, 17036

  • Research |

    Combined studies in MYC-driven mouse lymphomas and human Burkitt lymphoma unravel an essential role for the B-cell antigen receptor in the control of tumour B-cell fitness both in vitro and in vivo, with possible biological and clinical implications.

    • Gabriele Varano
    • , Simon Raffel
    • , Martina Sormani
    • , Federica Zanardi
    • , Silvia Lonardi
    • , Christin Zasada
    • , Laura Perucho
    • , Valentina Petrocelli
    • , Andrea Haake
    • , Albert K. Lee
    • , Mattia Bugatti
    • , Ulrike Paul
    • , Eelco Van Anken
    • , Laura Pasqualucci
    • , Raul Rabadan
    • , Reiner Siebert
    • , Stefan Kempa
    • , Maurilio Ponzoni
    • , Fabio Facchetti
    • , Klaus Rajewsky
    •  & Stefano Casola
    Nature 546, 302–306
All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment