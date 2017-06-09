Cancer genetics
Cancer genetics is the study in humans and other animals of heritable gene variants that cause or confer altered risk of tumour or hematological malignancy. Individual cancer risk varies and is influenced by familial and sporadic oncogene or tumour suppressor gene mutations as well as rare and common constitutional variants present in the population.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Codon bias imposes a targetable limitation on KRAS-driven therapeutic resistance
KRAS mutations drive resistance to diverse targeted therapies. In this study, the authors show that the rare codons of KRAS, yielding low oncogene expression, can be overcome to drive resistance to anti-EGFR therapy in CRC through upregulation of global translation or through selection of more potent KRAS Q61 mutations.Nature Communications 8, 15617
Reviews |
Gastric adenocarcinoma
In recent years, the molecular characterization of gastric adenocarcinoma — the most common stomach cancer — has identified numerous targets for potential exploitation into therapy. However, advances are still lagging compared with other cancers of similar incidence. In this Primer, Ajani et al. describe these advances and the work still needed to be done.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 3, 17036
Research |
The B-cell receptor controls fitness of MYC-driven lymphoma cells via GSK3β inhibition
Combined studies in MYC-driven mouse lymphomas and human Burkitt lymphoma unravel an essential role for the B-cell antigen receptor in the control of tumour B-cell fitness both in vitro and in vivo, with possible biological and clinical implications.Nature 546, 302–306
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Kidney cancer: Bap1 and Pbrm1 determine tumour grade
Research Highlights |
Genetics: Gender-specific factors in cancer susceptibilityNature Reviews Cancer 17, 372
Research Highlights |
Cancer genomics: Tracking cancer evolution
Research Highlights |
Prostate cancer: Twist and Skp2 castration resistance
News and Views |
Untangling the role of mutant histone H3 in diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma
New studies advance the mechanistic understanding of mutant histone H3 in diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) and demonstrate two epigenetic approaches, BET inhibition and EZH2 inhibition, as potential therapeutic strategies for DIPG.Nature Medicine 23, 413–414
Research Highlights |
Genetic screens: CRISPR-based mapping of genetic interactionsNature Reviews Genetics 18, 272–273