Constipation
Constipation describes infrequent bowel movements (three times a week or less according to the Rome III criteria), or those that are hard to pass. Constipation is a symptom that has a range of causes, including low levels of fibre or liquid in the diet, certain medications and structural abnormalities.
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Current management of the gastrointestinal complications of systemic sclerosis
Gastrointestinal dysfunction is very common in patients with systemic sclerosis, and often severely reduces quality of life. In this Review, Emmanuel discusses optimal strategies to identify and manage gastrointestinal complications in patients with systemic sclerosis, and outlines potential new therapies.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 461–472
Reviews |
Diagnosis and management of chronic constipation in adults
Constipation is common, affecting quality of life and causing a burden on health-care resources. Here, the authors provide an overview of the diagnosis and management of chronic constipation in adults, highlighting the pathophysiology of the condition and the available treatment options.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 295–305
Research |
Anorectal biofeedback for neurogenic bowel dysfunction in incomplete spinal cord injurySpinal Cord 54, 1132–1138
News and Comment
News and Views |
Defecation: Colectomy for constipation—a time for renewed caution?
Colectomy is rightly viewed as a last resort in selected patients with slow-transit constipation. A new study presents US national data that raises new concerns regarding the outcome of this procedure and perhaps questions whether it should be offered at all.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 12, 675–676
Research Highlights |
IBS: Linaclotide approved for constipation-predominant IBS
Research Highlights |
Motility: Searching for 5-HT4 receptors in the colonic mucosa
Research Highlights |
Biomarkers: Treat constipation before measuring PSA levels