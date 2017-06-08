Latest Research and Reviews
Climate mitigation from vegetation biophysical feedbacks during the past three decades
Greening—increasing leaf area index—affects regional climate in a number of contradictory ways. The net global effect is now revealed to be cooling that has offset the equivalent of 12% of global land-surface warming over the past 30 years.Nature Climate Change 7, 432–436
Modern pollen data from the Canadian Arctic, 1972–1973Scientific Data 4, 170065
The contribution of solar brightening to the US maize yield trend
Gains in maize yield from the US Corn Belt have been attributed to agricultural technologies. A study now shows that solar brightening was responsible for approximately 27% of yield growth from 1984 to 2013.Nature Climate Change 7, 275–278
Node-based transporter: Switching phosphorus distribution
Phosphorus removal during grain harvest creates severe challenges for sustainable agriculture. Modification of a phosphorus transporter provides a potential strategy to tackle this problem.Nature Plants 3, 17002
Response of chinook salmon to climate changeNature Climate Change 5, 613–615
Reply to 'Response of chinook salmon to climate change'Nature Climate Change 5, 615
Evolution: Coral diversityNature Climate Change 5, 98
Climate change: Flowering in the greenhouse
Predicting plant responses to increasing temperatures is integral to assessing the global impact of climate change. But the authors of a comparative study assert that warming experiments may not accurately reflect observational data. Climate and ecosystem scientists discuss how impact prediction should proceed. See Letter p.494Nature 485, 448–449
Phenology: Experiments in contextNature Climate Change 2, 395