News and Views |
Climate change
Climate change refers to a statistically defined change in the average and/or variability of the climate system, this includes the atmosphere, the water cycle, the land surface, ice and the living components of Earth. The definition does not usually require the causes of change to be attributed, for example to human activity, but there are exceptions.
Featured
- Nature Climate Change 7, 389–390
News and Views |
In Retrospect: Half a century of robust climate modelsNature 545, 296–297
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Tightening of tropical ascent and high clouds key to precipitation change in a warmer climate
The sensitivity of global precipitation to warming is largely governed by changes in atmospheric longwave radiation, a function of cloud cover. Here the authors show that tightening of the tropical circulation with warming drives a decrease in high cloud cover, resulting in higher precipitation changes.Nature Communications 8, 15771
Research |
Hotspots of soil N2O emission enhanced through water absorption by plant residue
Production of the greenhouse gas nitrous oxide occurs episodically in small soil volumes. Soil microcosm experiments reveal that water absorption by plant residue raises moisture levels and accelerates nitrous oxide production by microbial denitrification.
Research | | open
Extreme temperatures in Southeast Asia caused by El Niño and worsened by global warming
Record temperatures in mainland Southeast Asia in April 2016 had severe impacts on the population. Thirumalai et al. show that all April extremes occur after El Niño years, and that global warming has increased the likelihood of such extremes.Nature Communications 8, 15531
Research | | open
Understanding the origin of Paris Agreement emission uncertainties
The pledges put forward by each country to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement are ambiguous. Rogelj et al. quantify the uncertainty arising from the interpretation of these pledges and find that by 2030 global emissions can vary by −10% to +20% around their median estimate of 52 GtCO2e yr−1.Nature Communications 8, 15748
Research | | open
Formation Mechanism for 2015/16 Super El NiñoScientific Reports 7, 2976
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Coral predators get a boost from climate change
Coral-eating starfish grow more voracious in acidified waters.
News |
How scientists reacted to the US leaving the Paris climate agreement
What the United States' departure from the historic pact means for efforts to fight global warming.
News |
Trump pulls United States out of Paris climate agreement
Withdrawal from global pact may take almost four years — which could give the winner of the 2020 presidential race the final word.
Research Highlights |
Global warming could shift rainfall patterns
Dry areas could become drier while the wet areas get wetter.Nature 546
Editorial |
Trust we must
Asking people to trust scientists is not enough in times of doubt. Scientists must trust the people too: to make decisions for themselves, once they know the best available evidence.Nature Geoscience 10, 395
Research Highlights |
Climate governance: EU emissions benefitsNature Climate Change 7, 388