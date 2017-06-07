Cell growth

Reviews |
Nutrient acquisition strategies of mammalian cells
A review of cellular strategies for nutrient sensing and acquisition, including how these strategies can be exploited by cancer cells.
Protein MreB participates in elongation of sidewalls during growth of most rod-shaped bacteria. Here, the authors use fluorescence microscopy and single-particle tracking to visualize MreB, showing that Bacillus subtilis and Escherichia coli appear to use different strategies to adapt to growth rate variations.
The Hippo pathway responds to environmental factors including nutrient availability, cell density and substrate stiffness to regulate organ size. This pathway is now shown to also regulate antiviral defence by modulating the TBK1-mediated control of interferon production.
Chronic inflammation is a well-known risk factor for developing colitis-associated colorectal cancer. A new study reports that aberrant activation of innate immune responses increases susceptibility to colitis and colorectal cancer. These findings identify an epithelial cell-intrinsic mechanism by which the innate immune system promotes tumorigenesis through the activation of PI3K–mTOR signalling.
Long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) are increasingly recognized for their role in cancer progression. The previously uncharacterized lncRNA MAYA is now shown to promote bone metastasis by bridging ROR1–HER3 and Hippo–YAP pathways. Neuregulin-induced HER3 phosphorylation by ROR1 recruits a MAYA-containing protein complex to methylate Hippo/MST1 and activate YAP target genes that are essential for bone metastasis.