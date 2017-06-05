HIPPO signalling
Hippo signalling is a cell signalling pathway that controls organ size. Activation of Hippo results in a series of phosphorylation events that culminate in the phosphorylation and cytoplasmic retention of a downstream transcriptional coactivator, terminating expression of Hippo-regulated genes. Hippo signalling has an important role in development and cancer.
Latest Research and Reviews
Hippo signalling governs cytosolic nucleic acid sensing through YAP/TAZ-mediated TBK1 blockade
Zhang et al. show that YAP and TAZ suppress nucleic acid sensing and antiviral responses by inhibiting the TBK1 kinase. Conversely, Hippo pathway activity inactivates YAP/TAZ to relieve TBK1 suppression and enhance antiviral defence in zebrafish.Nature Cell Biology 19, 362–374
A genome-wide screen identifies YAP/WBP2 interplay conferring growth advantage on human epidermal stem cells
Individual human epidermal cells differ in their self-renewal ability. Here the authors perform genome-wide pooled RNAi screens to uncover the molecular basis for this heterogeneity, and identify genes conferring a clonal growth advantage on normal and neoplastic human epidermal cells.Nature Communications 8, 14744
A ROR1–HER3–lncRNA signalling axis modulates the Hippo–YAP pathway to regulate bone metastasis
Li et al. show that ROR1–HER3 receptor tyrosine kinase signalling in breast cancer cells inhibits the MST1/2 Hippo pathway kinases through a lncRNA termed MAYA. The resulting activation of YAP promotes osteoclast differentiation for bone metastasis.Nature Cell Biology 19, 106–119
The ligand Sas and its receptor PTP10D drive tumour-suppressive cell competition
Wild-type Drosophila epithelial cells outcompete proto-oncogenic cells through translocation of the ligand Sas to the wild-type–tumour cell interface, where it binds the PTP10D receptor of the tumour cell, initiating pro-apoptotic signalling.Nature 542, 246–250
Snail/Slug binding interactions with YAP/TAZ control skeletal stem cell self-renewal and differentiation
Weiss and colleagues report that the EMT transcription factors Snail and Slug control skeletal stem cell self-renewal and differentiation by forming transcriptional complexes with the co-activators YAP and TAZ.Nature Cell Biology 18, 917–929
News and Comment
Hippo interferes with antiviral defences
The Hippo pathway responds to environmental factors including nutrient availability, cell density and substrate stiffness to regulate organ size. This pathway is now shown to also regulate antiviral defence by modulating the TBK1-mediated control of interferon production.Nature Cell Biology 19, 267–269
Cystic kidney disease: PALS1 links polarity, TGF-β and the Hippo pathwayNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 193
Lnc-ing ROR1–HER3 and Hippo signalling in metastasis
Long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) are increasingly recognized for their role in cancer progression. The previously uncharacterized lncRNA MAYA is now shown to promote bone metastasis by bridging ROR1–HER3 and Hippo–YAP pathways. Neuregulin-induced HER3 phosphorylation by ROR1 recruits a MAYA-containing protein complex to methylate Hippo/MST1 and activate YAP target genes that are essential for bone metastasis.Nature Cell Biology 19, 81–83
Cell division: Hippo regulates cell division
The Hippo signalling pathway regulates spindle orientation and asymmetric cell divisionNature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 16, 702–703
Loss of Merlin/NF2 protects pancreatic β-cells from apoptosis by inhibiting LATS2Cell Death & Disease 7, e2107
Energy stress tames the Hippo pathway
The kinase AMPK, a sensor of cellular energy stress, has been shown to oppose the growth-promoting activity of YAP, the transcriptional co-activator downstream of the Hippo signalling pathway. This finding may help to explain why the antidiabetic drug metformin, for which AMPK is a key effector, is linked to cancer-protective activity.Nature Cell Biology 17, 362–363