HIPPO signalling

Definition

Hippo signalling is a cell signalling pathway that controls organ size. Activation of Hippo results in a series of phosphorylation events that culminate in the phosphorylation and cytoplasmic retention of a downstream transcriptional coactivator, terminating expression of Hippo-regulated genes. Hippo signalling has an important role in development and cancer.

