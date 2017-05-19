Research | | open
Cardiac device therapy
Cardiac device therapy is the use of devices in the treatment of patients with arrhythmias or heart failure. Commonly used devices include implantable cardioverter-defibrillators, devices for cardiac resynchronization therapy, and ventricular assist devices.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 2147
Research | | open
A Strategy for Precise Treatment of Cardiac Malignant NeoplasmsScientific Reports 7, 46168
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Interventional cardiology: Increased risk of stent thrombosis with bioresorbable scaffoldsNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 318
News and Views |
Bioelectronic devices: Long-lived recordings
A silicon dioxide passivation layer dramatically lengthens the operational lifetime of flexible electronic arrays for cardiac electrophysiology.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0048
News and Views |
Bioelectronic devices: Wirelessly powered implants
Phased-array antennas that conform to body surfaces efficiently transfer electromagnetic energy to miniaturized semiconductor devices implanted in pigs.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0051
Research Highlights |
Device therapy: A robotic heart sleeve to keep the beatNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 129
Comments and Opinion |
Shared decision-making in HCM
Shared decision-making (SDM) between physicians and patients is a necessary element of care in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), particularly for decisions concerning prophylactic implantable defibrillators to prevent sudden death; however, SDM has much less relevance in making eligibility versus disqualification decisions for competitive athletes with HCM.Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 125–126
Comments and Opinion |
Arrhythmias in 2016: Arrhythmia treatment — evidence catching up with technology
Clinical cardiac electrophysiology has evolved rapidly over the past 2 decades. Although the fast pace of technical and therapeutic advances has occasionally outpaced evidence supporting widespread effectiveness, the highlights of electrophysiology research in 2016 illustrate the emergence of robust evidence for implementation of several important therapies.Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 75–76