Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Liver cancer: TGF-β and cholangiocarcinoma
Research Highlights |
Diagnosis: A better FISH to detect pancreatobiliary cancer?
News and Views |
Building a staircase to precision medicine for biliary tract cancer
A new study has conducted a comprehensive exome and transcriptome analysis of a large number of intrahepatic, perihilar and distal cholangiocarcinomas and gallbladder cancers in Japanese patients. This study identifies many new alterations, confirms genetic differences in these distinct subtypes of biliary tract cancer and demonstrates that approximately 40% of described genetic aberrations are potentially targetable.Nature Genetics 47, 967–968