Gall bladder cancer

Definition

Gall bladder cancer is a type of tumour that begins in the gall bladder, the organ located on the right side of the abdomen that stores bile, a digestive fluid produced by the liver. The most common cancer of the gall bladder is adenocarcinoma, which starts in the lining of the gall bladder.

