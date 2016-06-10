Gall bladder cancer
Gall bladder cancer is a type of tumour that begins in the gall bladder, the organ located on the right side of the abdomen that stores bile, a digestive fluid produced by the liver. The most common cancer of the gall bladder is adenocarcinoma, which starts in the lining of the gall bladder.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Whole-exome and targeted gene sequencing of gallbladder carcinoma identifies recurrent mutations in the ErbB pathway
Yingbin Liu, Yun Liu, Hui Wang and colleagues perform whole-exome and targeted gene sequencing of gallbladder carcinoma. They identify recurrent somatic alterations in components of the ErbB signaling pathway and show that these alterations are associated with poor clinical outcomes.Nature Genetics 46, 872–876
Research |
Exome sequencing identifies frequent inactivating mutations in BAP1, ARID1A and PBRM1 in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinomas
Laura Wood, Kenneth Kinzler, Nickolas Papadopoulos, Aldo Scarpa and colleagues report exome sequencing of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinomas. They identify recurrent somatic mutations in BAP1, ARID1A and PBRM1.Nature Genetics 45, 1470–1473
News and Comment
News |
Epidermal growth factor receptor 3 (EGFR3; HER3; ErbB3); HER2 (EGFR2; ErbB2; neu); EGFR
Studies in patient samples and cell culture suggest inhibiting mutant proteins in the ErbB signaling pathway could help treat gallbladder cancer (GBC).
News |
Liver X receptor-β (NR1H2; LXR-β)
Studies in mice suggest that agonizing LXR-β could help treat gallbladder cancer in women.