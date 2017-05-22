Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Pathology: Does nodal micrometastasis impact outcome in biliary cancer?
Microscopic deposits of tumor cells in regional lymph nodes can be detected using immunohistochemical techniques in patients without conventional histopathological evidence of lymph-node involvement. In the case of bile duct cancer, these micrometastases have an intermediate prognostic significance between that of positive and negative conventional pathology.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 7, 680–681
Perihilar cholangiocarcinoma: A much needed but imperfect new staging system
A new staging system for perihilar cholangiocarcinoma has recently been proposed to standardize the reporting of this intractable disease. However, the system has several flaws; thus, many revisions are needed before a registry can be established that uses this system.