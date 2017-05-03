Acute inflammatory arthritis

Research | | open
DEK-targeting DNA aptamers as therapeutics for inflammatory arthritis
DEK is a secreted protein abundant in the synovia of patients with juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Here the authors show DEK is important for neutrophil extracellular trap formation and joint inflammation, and demonstrate therapeutic efficacy of DEK-targeting aptamers in a mouse model of arthritis.Nature Communications 8, 14252
Immune resolution mechanisms in inflammatory arthritis
The authors discuss the preclinical evidence that provides insights into the mechanisms, pathways and mediators that set in motion resolution of inflammation. The time is ripe to establish if, and how, this biology can inform therapeutic innovation in the context of chronic inflammatory diseases.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 87–99
Urinary proteomics can define distinct diagnostic inflammatory arthritis subgroupsScientific Reports 7, 40473
Lyme borreliosis
Lyme borreliosis is a tick-borne disease that is caused by the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi, Borrelia afzelii and Borrelia garinii. This Primer by Steere and colleagues discusses the epidemiology, mechanisms and management of Lyme borreliosis in North America and Europe.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 2, 16090
Species interactions in occurrence data for a community of tick-transmitted pathogensScientific Data 3, 160056
Reply to "Neutrophils are not required for resolution of acute gouty arthritis in mice"Nature Medicine 22, 1384–1386