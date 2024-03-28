The corpse of an exploded star and more — March’s best science images

Rare sighting. Researchers conducting an aerial survey off the coast of New England have spotted a grey whale (Eschrichtius robustus) — a species thought to have been almost extinct from the Atlantic Ocean since the eighteenth century — diving and resurfacing. The animal’s presence could be explained by climate change: sea ice usually prevents these whales from crossing the Northwest Passage, which connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans through the Arctic Ocean. But in the past few years, the passage has been largely free of ice during the Northern Hemisphere summer. “These sightings of grey whales in the Atlantic serve as a reminder of how quickly marine species respond to climate change, given the chance,” says Orla O’Brien, a marine biologist at the New England Aquarium in Boston, Massachusetts.