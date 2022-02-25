replying to K. Wolfe and G. Roff Communications Earth & Environment https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-022-00363-3 (2022)
Wolfe and Roff have presented a response to our analysis of global coral reef calcification and primary productivity rates. Our earlier publication suggested that coral reef ecosystems could become net dissolving worldwide around 2054. Wolfe and Roff argue that global predictions of coral reef dissolution are increasingly important as climate change and anthropogenic activities continue to impact coral reef ecosystems. Broadly, we agree with Wolfe and Roff that refining those estimates and reducing uncertainties is essential. Our meta-analysis and Wolfe and Roff’s comments provide a framework to design new field observations and refine predictions into the future.
Davis, K.L., Colefax, A.P., Tucker, J.P. et al. COMMSENV-21-0437 Davis et al. Response to Matters Arising. Commun Earth Environ 3, 41 (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-022-00364-2
