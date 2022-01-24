Decade-long monitoring of seismic velocity changes at the Irpinia fault system (southern Italy) reveals pore pressure pulsations

To explain the correlation between hydraulic forcing and seismic velocity variations in the crustal volume embedding the IFS, we propose an interpretative model that accounts for the rock volume rheology, pressure conditions, porosity, and fluid content type and saturation (Fig. 4a).

Figure 4 Interpretative conceptual model. (a) Schematic section of the conceptual model with the position of the shallower volume (blue circle) and deeper volume (red circle) and the main lithological features (i.e., Apennine carbonates, karst aquifer, mélange and boundary faults). (b) Dry and (c) wet conditions and the model behaviour in terms of hydraulic head, stress state (arrows) and velocity variations. The arrows represent the ground deformation consequent to the hydrological condition. Full size image

The SW–NE geological cross-section (Fig. 1b) shows the shallower volume (blue circle in Fig. 4a) between the Apennines carbonates (light green surfaces in Fig. 1a,b) and the tectonic mélange (yellow strata in Fig. 1b). Intensely fractured and permeable Mesozoic limestones host shallow karst aquifers28. Celico29 showed that the circulation of meteoric waters extends to a depth of at least ~ 3 km, which is consistent with a highly permeable, saturated shallow crust under hydrostatic pressure conditions.

The deeper volume (red circle in Fig. 4a) is located beneath the mélange and between the two boundary faults (SWBF and NEBF in Fig. 1b) where the 1980 Irpinia earthquake enucleated. Several works have suggested the presence of fluids in this crustal volume2,14, and in deeper volumes of other seismogenic zones of the southern Apennines chain4,30. These fluids are confined within the two boundary faults by the tectonic mélange, which can be considered a low-permeability barrier at the top of the Apulian platform. The physical rock up-scaling performed by Amoroso et al.15 showed that the deeper volume is highly fractured and that the pore fluid could be a combination of brine and CO 2 . Recently, Poli et al.31, by analysing the coda wave velocity variation in the region of the L’Aquila (Central Apennines), proposed the existence of an intensely cracked volume deep in the crust that is saturated in overpressured fluids. The hypothesis of overpressured fluids at depths, invoked in other works as primary mechanism of interaction between fluid dynamic and earthquake triggering3,4,6,9, is confirmed by our results. Indeed, the strongest changes in the Vp-to-Vs ratio in the deeper volume can be explained by considering the high sensitivity of rock elastic properties under overpressured conditions. Several experimental observations32,33,34,35 have indicated that Poisson's ratio, which is proportional to the Vp-to-Vs ratio, significantly decreases (increases) at very high effective pressure in gas (water)-saturated samples with tiny pressure changes.

We suggest that in the two volumes in the IFS, the observed seismic velocity changes are caused by different mechanisms: the first is related to meteoric water recharge processes in the shallower volume, and the other is related to pore pressure pulsations in the deeper volume.

To explain these mechanisms we schematically represented the medium behaviour in the two limited conditions of the discharge curve (Fig. 4b,c).

In the shallower volume, under conditions of limited recharge and low hydraulic head (epochs one and three, as indicated by grey arrows in Figs. 3b, 4b), we expect a decrease in meteoric water saturation in the aquifer rock matrix36. As observed in laboratory measurements37, Vs increases with decreasing water saturation, resulting in a decrease in the Vp-to-Vs ratio. From displacement measurements (Fig. 3c,d), the occurrence of negative displacement indicates that the shallower layer contracts horizontally (negative dilatation) in response to a decrease in hydraulic head. Alternatively, the increase in Vs could be explained by the closure of cracks and flaws, which elastically stiffen the rock matrix under horizontal contraction.

Assuming that the deeper volume is elastically coupled with the layer above, it will be solicited by equivalent negative horizontal dilatation17. This compression mechanism is likely to cause an increase in pore pressure in the highly fractured and fluid-filled volume. The consequent decrease in the Vp-to-Vs ratio indicates that the porous and fractured rock volume is dominantly saturated in gases (likely CO 2 as inferred by gas emission analysis4,7,9).

Conversely, in wet conditions (Fig. 4c), the water saturation in the shallower volume increases, leading to a Vp-to-Vs ratio increase. Elastic coupling between the shallow and deeper volumes drives the last one into horizontal expansion that causes a decrease in pore pressure and a consequent increase in the Vp-to-Vs ratio.

In addition to the elastic coupling between the two layers, the velocity changes in the deeper volume could also be due to the diffusion of volumetric pore pressure perturbation induced by hydraulic head changes. The considered epoch time intervals do not enable us to track the pore pressure diffusion in time or to discriminate between the two mechanisms at depth.

The retrieved correlation between the velocity changes and the hydraulic head was found in other studies along the Apennines31,38 and worldwide39,40. However, in these cases, the velocity variations were measured through the coda wave time lapse or the ambient seismic noise cross-correlation allowing a higher temporal sampling rate (from hours to days). However, these measurements could not constrain the velocity anomaly in terms of its absolute amplitude and location, especially in the deeper region. Here, travel-time tomography, despite the low temporal sampling rate, allows us to evaluate with a greater accuracy the magnitude of Vp-to-Vs variations between epochs and to constrain the location of the fractured and overpressured volumes at depth.

The described hydrological forcing, stress perturbations and velocity changes represent important components of the IFS dynamic that may play a key role in triggering the current micro-seismicity. Although D’Agostino et al.17 found a strong, in-phase correlation between IFS seismicity during 2008–2018 and groundwater recharge in the entire IFS volume, we do not have enough data to explore this correlation since the seismicity rate is too low in the two volumes of interest.

However, the scale of seismic velocity variations in the IFS confirms the high sensitivity of medium elastic properties, also at depth, to the hydrological forcing of karst aquifers in the Southern Apennines. Our work suggests that tomographic measurements of the Vp-to-Vs changes with space and time enable us to track the pore pressure pulsations at depth, which occur within the 8–12 km deep, highly fractured and fluid-filled rock volume within the fault system and have caused the moderate to large earthquake occurrence during the past centuries.