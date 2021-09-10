A novel method for extraction, quantification, and identification of microplastics in CreamType of cosmetic products

Determination of the optimal chemical digestion solution

The cosmetic products used in this study were cleansing creams in a viscous formulation. Polyethylene (PE) microspheres were used as the target materials and spiked into the cleansing creams on which experiments were conducted. PE is a plastic that has been widely used as a cosmetic ingredient for exfoliating purposes, as well as a material for cosmetic containers.

Experiments were conducted on different solutions by using cleansing cream B, which was the richest formulation. The solutions used in this experiment were HNO 3 (60%), Acid mix (HNO 3 :HClO 4 = 4:1, v:v), H 2 O 2 (35%), KOH (10%), and D.I water. Among those, acid mix is a digestion solution recommended by the Oslo-Paris Commision (OSPAR) where the mechanism by which 15 Governments & the EU cooperate to protect the marine environment of the North-East Atlantic26.

Vacuum filtration was performed after chemical digestion, and the filter was completely dried. The PE microsphere particles retained on the filter were counted and stored in a glass vial. Subsequently, the weight of the filter from which the particles were removed was measured. After filtration, the digestion efficiency (%) was calculated using Eq. (1)27:

$$Digestion\,efficiency \left(\text{\%}\right)=\frac{{W}_{i}-\left({W}_{a}-{W}_{b}\right)}{{W}_{i}}\times 100$$ (1)

where W i is the initial weight of the sample (g), W a is the weight of the dry filter after filtration (g) and W b is the weight of the dry filter before filtration (g).

The filtered PE microsphere particles were counted, and the recovery rate (%) was calculated using Eq. (2):

$$Recovery\,rates \left(\text{\%}\right)=\frac{{N}_{b}}{{N}_{a}}\times 100$$ (2)

where N a is the number of microplastics (MPs) added to the sample and N b is the number of MPs retained on the dry filter after filtration.

The following digestion efficiencies were determined using the different solutions (Fig. 1): HNO 3 ; 90.87 ± 4.81%, Acid Mix; 96.09 ± 1.79%, H 2 O 2 ; 90.34 ± 4.26%, KOH; 98.65 ± 1.14%, and D.I water; 88.01 ± 1.87%. D.I water produced the lowest digestion efficiency among the solutions of 90% or lower (Fig. 2a).

Figure 1 Digestion efficiency using different solutions. Full size image

Figure 2 (a) Digestion efficiency and (b) recovery rates for KOH digestion. Full size image

A digestion efficiency > 95% is considered to be significant, which was met using the acid mix and KOH. As the acid mix is a mixture of HNO 3 and HClO 4 , KOH was determined to be the optimal digestion solution considering of cost and convenience of use.

In the filter images obtained after filtration (Supplementary Fig. S2), filtrates with a lumpy cream formulation were observed in solutions other than KOH. All the solutions used in this study can be effectively used to detect microplastics in ocean environmental samples10,28,29,30,31,32,33. In the successful chemical digestion of cosmetic products, the cosmetic ingredients are removed, and only the PE spiked into the product remains on the filter paper after filtration. However, lumpy cream formulations were observed in all the samples digested with acidic solutions. This result suggests that the conventional method of using acidic solutions to detect microplastics in the ocean is not suitable for cosmetic products.

After being confirmed as the optimal digestion solution, KOH was used to digest cleansing creams A–C. A high digestion efficiency > 95% was obtained. Monitoring the loss of 20 PEs added to the creams during filtration showed a recovery rate > 95% (Fig. 2b).

The experiments to determine the digestion solution were performed 5 times per solution, and the experiment using KOH was performed 10 times per cream, for a total of 30 experiments were carried out (Table 1).

Table 1 Digestion efficiency (%) of each solutions. Full size table

Chemical damage test

Chemical weathering of microplastics occurs under environmental conditions, such as in oceans and sand because of UV exposure and abrasion, but does not occur in cosmetics. Thus, chemical damage occurs under inappropriate pretreatment.

Damage to the PE mocrospheres was determined by comparing the spectra before chemical digestion and drying and storage following KOH digestion. The measurement results confirmed that the peaks of the PE microspheres after and before pretreatment and the reference peak of the PE microspheres presented by MFDS were consistent (Fig. 3 and Supplementary Fig. S3). This result suggests that no ingredients in the cosmetic formulation remained on the surface because KOH pretreatment was effectively performed without destroying the PE chemical structure.

Figure 3 FT-IR spectra of PE microspheres (a) before digestion and after KOH digestion in (b) cleansing cream A, (c) cleansing cream B and (d) cleansing cream C. Full size image

Physical damage test

FE-SEM was used to compare the morphology and surface characteristics of PE microspheres before and after pretreatment. First, it was observed whether the overall spherical shape was maintained at low magnification, and the surface properties were then identified at high magnification.

As the pretreatment on PE microspheres using KOH solution was effective, no cosmetic formulation ingredients remained on the surface; thus, the images of the PE microspheres obtained after digesting were similar to those obtained before chemical digestion (Fig. 4a–d). By contrast, the ingredients were not properly removed from samples using an acid solution, resulting in irregular and uneven surfaces, and the overall shape had a cut shape, rather than a spherical one (Fig. 4e,f). These results suggest that physical weathering occurred and the acid solution is not suitable for the pretreatment of cosmetic formulations.

Figure 4 FE-SEM images of PE microspheres before digestion at (a) low and (b) high magnification; after KOH digestion at (c) low and (d) high magnification; and after Acid Mix digestion at (e) low and (f) at high magnification. Full size image

Solvent test for fluorescence analysis

A solvent test is the most basic step in fluorescence analysis using NR. As NR produces different colors depending on the solvent, a solvent should be selected that does not damage the black PC filter used for fluorescence analysis. Three solvents were considered: methanol, n-hexane, and chloroform.

Solvent tests were performed using 5 μg/ml working solutions of NR in each solvent. The black PC filter was significantly damaged by chloroform and bleached by methanol (Supplementary Fig. S7).

A dyed black PC filter was placed on a glass slide, and a small quantity of PE microspheres was placed on the filter and covered with a cover glass. The edge of the cover glass was fixed with grease to prepare the sample for fluorescence analysis (Fig. 5). The analysis using chloroform failed because the black PC filter melted, such that failed to act as a background, and methanol was not visualized by fluorescence. Only n-hexane was clearly observed. Thus, n-hexane is the least decomposed of the investigated solvents and was selected for fluorescence analysis.

Figure 5 Fluorescent images with shadow (left) and at red wavelengths (middle) and green wavelengths (right). PE microspheres stained with a 5 μg/ml NR working solution in (a) methanol, (b) n-hexane and (c) chloroform. Full size image

Determination of excitation and emission wavelengths

To observe the dyed PE microspheres, experiments were conducted at three wavelengths commonly used in fluorescence analysis34. First, a shadow image was obtained to identify the shape and location of the PE microspheres and used to determine whether the PE microspheres could be identified from fluorescence at different wavelengths (Supplementary Fig. S8). The PE microspheres could be visualized at both red and green wavelengths but not at blue wavelengths. Thus, experiments were conducted using different concentrations of PE microspheres determine the optimal conditions at red and green wavelengths.

Optimization of staining concentrations

A stock solution of 1000 μg/ml NR was prepared and diluted with n-hexane to prepare 1, 5, 10, and 20 μg/ml solutions. Figure 6 shows the observed images for each concentration. Very weak fluorescence was emitted by the 1 μg/ml solution, making it difficult to visualize the PE microspheres. For green wavelengths, PE microspheres were clearly observed at NR concentration of 5 μg/ml or higher whereas for red wavelengths, PE microspheres could be observed at 10 μg/ml or higher. For green wavelengths, there was no significant difference in visualizing PE microspheres at 5 μg/ml or higher, whereas fluorescence appeared in the background and a blurring phenomenon was observed with increasing concentration for red wavelengths. Thus, the optimal NR staining condition for observing the microspheres was determined to be 5 μg/ml NR for green wavelengths, considering cost efficiency and the fluorescence intensity.

Figure 6 Fluorescent images of PE microspheres stained using NR concentrations of (a) 1 μg/ml, (b) 5 μg/ml, (c) 10 μg/ml and (d) 20 μg/ml. Full size image

PE microspheres dyed under optimal conditions can be clearly identified and counted using a tile mode that can capture the entire filter shape (Supplementary Fig. S9).