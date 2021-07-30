Multiple climate change-driven tipping points for coastal systems

The results described herein indicate that degradation of coastal ecosystems in the Santa Barbara region is on the leading edge of climate impacts, consistent with observations world-wide5,6,7,8,10,11,12. Sandy beach ecosystems have possibly reached a tipping point, and tidal marshes will reach that point perhaps as early as ~ 0.25 m of SLR. This timing (~ mid-century or sooner) is similar to the temperature tipping point of the terrestrial biosphere projected to be within just a few decades64, although the precise timing of this transition is difficult to determine due to uncertainty related to future climate warming, response of SLR to warming, SLR scenario resolution, and future sediment supply to beaches and marshes. Greenhouse gas emissions are currently tracking the RCP8.5 scenario most closely59, so warming is likely to rapidly exceed 1.5 °C and therefore SLR could reach 0.25 m by mid-century under either a middle or high SLR scenario, and just a few decades later for the low SLR scenario (Fig. 2). Even if greenhouse gas emissions are reduced to a net zero level, the current concentration of C0 2 in the atmosphere has already committed oceans to an additional ~ 1.7 m of global mean SLR65, which would match the higher end SLR scenario projected for Santa Barbara by 2100. Given that 250 million people currently live within 1 m of present-day high tide across the world66, a SLR tipping point may have already been reached globally and locally.

Sandy beach ecosystems are especially vulnerable and appear on the verge or have already exceeded a tipping point, especially for armored beaches (e.g. refs. 67,68), where 99% of the existing upper beach zone habitat is projected to be lost with just 0.5 m of SLR (range of all beach types = 51–99%, mean = 74%). The majority of beaches are projected to decline in overall width with increasing SLR. Importantly, the loss of beach width will not be evenly distributed across intertidal zones. Upper beach zones are projected to experience the greatest declines in width and losses with SLR. Although often narrow in width, these upper intertidal zones are vital components of biodiversity and ecosystem function51,69. The sandy upper intertidal zone is associated with the distributions of key beach organisms, biodiversity and ecosystem functions, including the accumulation of macrophyte wrack and the wrack-associated invertebrate community67,69. This often narrow zone supports ~ 45% of total intertidal invertebrate biodiversity, provides prey resources for birds and fish, and plays a vital role in detrital processing and nutrient cycling51,68,69,70,71,72,73. These key upper beach zones are already scarce and/or ephemeral for many beaches in the study region with consequent loss of biodiversity and ecosystem function (e.g. refs. 67,74,75). When seawater regularly reaches the bluff toe, armoring structure or beach limit, drift macrophyte wrack and the rich intertidal biodiversity, ecosystem functions and prey resources that macrophyte supports, as well as critical habitat for fish and wildlife are eliminated from the beach ecosystem. The upper intertidal transition, the zone where native coastal strand vegetation develops that can enhance resilience by trapping and storing sand and building dune topography76, also is eliminated.

While continued cliff retreat might create more space for sandy beach habitats, SLR-driven erosion will remove the sand in front of cliffs. Across Southern California, one- to two-thirds of beaches, and the habitats therein, are expected be drowned and lost due to SLR this century, the loss accelerated by curbs on landward migration due to cliffs and/or urban resistance77. Existing coastal armoring already restricts the migration potential of up to 57% of Southern California county beaches, including 12% in Santa Barbara County78, and impacts intertidal biodiversity and function67,68. There has been a greater than five-fold increase in armoring over the last 50 years across this region, and as the coastal hazards associated with rising seas increase in this urbanized setting, as in others worldwide, more structures are likely to be constructed that protect human populations but limit habitat migration.

Urbanization is a major factor in the observed habitat squeeze of sandy beach and tidal marsh ecosystems and related short-term tipping points as engineered tidal marsh shorelines, armored beaches, as well as bluffs prevent the upland transgression of tidal marshes and landward migration of sandy beaches (Fig. 4). In the absence of urbanization, these coastal habitats are resilient and capable of responding to high rates of SLR, as evidenced by their ability to survive during the > 100 m of SLR of the late Quaternary, including several centuries during Meltwater Pulse 1A where rates approximated 5 cm/year79.

Figure 4 Conceptual diagram of the tipping points in the Santa Barbara coastal system with increasing sea level rise. Present day: coastal habitats and infrastructure vulnerable. 0.5 m sea level rise (SLR): sandy beach ecosystems squeezed by SLR and urban infrastructure, tidal marsh habitats degrading. 1 m SLR: sandy beach ecosystems and salt marsh habitats almost completely eliminated, daily tidal flooding impacts urban environments. 2 m SLR: Habitats lost, and urban environment highly susceptible to daily and periodic storm impacts. Full size image

However, tidal marshes have more recently been in decline across the coast of California due to urbanization and land management practices, with a 48% loss of habitat across southern California since 1850, including a 62% decline in Santa Barbara County80. Accelerating sea levels world-wide and limits to landward mobility will further increase tidal inundation of marshes leading to changes in key physical and biological properties known to structure marsh plant communities and habitats81. As demonstrated in this study, major changes are forthcoming or already underway in Carpinteria salt marsh, and this regionally scarce ecosystem may pass a tipping point with less than 0.25 m of SLR with the significant loss of high salt-marsh and transition habitats and the functions these habitats provide. Similar losses of existing vegetated marsh by the end of the century have been projected for other tidal marshes region-wide82 and are consistent with global studies linking early warning signals to marsh collapse83. The precise timing of habitat evolution will depend on the rate of SLR and the accretion rate of the marsh surface, but ultimately, with limited landward accommodation space, this vegetated marsh will be converted to mudflat. While specific tipping point dates are tidal marsh-specific and depend on local hydrology, sediment supply, and topography, urbanized tidal marshes are the norm along the California coast and other populated settings. This study, therefore, may serve as a proxy for the response of similar tidal marsh systems world-wide. Mitigating and adapting to the anticipated vulnerability of this ecosystem to climate-related impacts are a key planning and management priority for local, state, and federal agencies84,85,86.

If the sole trigger for communities across the region to implement adaptation options is based on substantial increases in the physical exposure of developed land and built systems to SLR and storms, then communities might delay adaptation strategies until after 2050 as the largest absolute and relative changes in exposure are not projected until SLR exceeds 0.75 m for daily flooding (i.e. inundation) and 1.50 m for storm-driven flooding, and therefore not projected to occur until toward the end of the twenty-first century or later. Further, when looking at socioeconomic exposure, the population, employees, property values, and developed land directly exposed to flooding in the study area jurisdictions represents just 2–13% of totals even under the most extreme SLR scenario considered here (i.e. 2 m), and the largest changes between scenarios are all 5% or less. However, societal exposure to other coastal hazards, such as tsunamis87 and groundwater hazards88, will also increase due to SLR but were not considered here.

Although projected changes in flood-hazard exposure may not represent high percentages of the total number or amount of residents, employees, property values and developed land in the communities, these values do not consider the interconnection of the human-natural system. For instance, the study region is highly dependent on tourism, driven largely by visitors enjoying the beaches and wetlands along the coast. For example, an analysis of visitor profiles in the study area identified several activities that relate to these coastal systems, including going to the beach (52–68% of visitors, depending on type of visitor), going to parks (19–25%), and water-based recreational activities (2–8%). This report also estimates that the region had an average of 28,884 daily visitors, which supported 13,482 jobs and resulted in $1.9 billion in annual revenue89. While there is not a direct 1:1 relationship between beach loss and loss of tourism, it has been shown to lead to economic impacts in other regions and is something for which coastal communities could prepare. In addition, valuable public infrastructure and public services, such as the Santa Barbara airport, the railroad, Highway 101, the El Estero Water Resource Center, along with stormwater drains, sewage pump stations, and harbors are located in these coastal strips; even intermittent coastal storm-related flooding can cause severe interruptions of these systems, resulting in further economic impacts that can compound over time. Understanding the timing of different tipping points (or at least the point when the largest changes in exposure are projected to occur), including losses to natural systems, upon which economic drivers such as coastal tourism are dependent, could therefore be important for robust adaptation planning15.

Admittedly, assuming an irreversible change in our tipping point definition does not consider the adaptive capacity of each system to respond to SLR. Adaptive capacity may be limited when beach and tidal marsh habitat areas are squeezed between rising seas and hardened urban landscapes. In such cases, endemic plant and animal populations dependent on those habitats may be completely eliminated. Other biota (e.g. deeper water fish assemblages) might use the flooded habitat, however, overall ecological composition, biodiversity, and functions will change. Conversely, while the socioeconomic impacts of more frequent coastal flooding may be severe, human populations have the ability to migrate to safer, inland settings, although social inequities can play a major role in migration potential for underserved communities. The complexity of adaptive capacity, human response, and societal value placed on different coastal systems makes a universal definition for a community-scale tipping point difficult to quantify in a way that directly supports management action across the board. What is clear, however, is that regardless of the chosen metric, individual coastal systems will continue to evolve at different rates and reach critical thresholds at different times due to climate change, prompting the need to adopt a multi-tiered, multi-disciplinary approach to address the range of physical, biological, and human impacts associated with climate change in coastal systems.

The most substantial changes and/or tipping points identified here are based on projections of future coastal hazard exposure and ecosystem response assuming no interventions, i.e., they are not inevitable. Measures that could counter local SLR and storm impacts include ecosystem restoration, removing barriers to inland transgression90, increasing sediment supply (e.g. dam removal), and removing shoreline armoring and reducing mechanized beach grooming76. Ultimately, the pace of management action will depend upon societal values and the availability of community resources (e.g. financial resources and political will) to mitigate potential losses, absorb losses, and/or implement adaptation measures within the coastal zone. However, if communities only look at singular triggers to make adaptation planning decisions – either for natural (e.g. limited marsh conversion) or human systems (e.g. number of businesses impacted) – they are missing the interconnectedness of natural-human systems. The full range of vulnerability, and their associated tipping points, must be analyzed in tandem. If the prevention of significant ecosystem changes is a priority, then swift action is essential as those tipping points are imminent. Similarly, beyond the intrinsic value of having thriving coastal ecosystems, like many coastal towns, a healthy coastal zone is also critical to this region’s economy.

In summary, defining a tipping point that universally captures the point of significant degradation across physical, biological, and human systems is challenging. Cascading interactions between SLR, coastal hazards, and human response amplify impacts but are complex and difficult to quantify; humans could choose to adapt and stay in place or move away from a hazardous region. Moreover, in a tourism-driven economy such as Santa Barbara’s, focusing only on flooding to infrastructure and property, and not preparing for the impacts to the coastal ecology and beach loss, ignores an important socio-natural interconnection on which the region’s economy depends; natural system degradation will likely negatively impact coastal tourism, which in turn then makes local businesses and communities vulnerable well before direct flood exposure to physical assets. Nevertheless, to better inform resource decisions, this study identifies climate-adaptation planning that considers tipping points for multiple components of a coastal system, including for natural ecosystems, as opposed to the more common singular focus on human components.