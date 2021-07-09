Coseismic fault-slip distribution of the 2019 Ridgecrest Mw6.4 and Mw7.1 earthquakes

Sensitivity analysis

In addition to the modeling factors, the data source was a key factor affecting the inversion results of the fault-slip distribution. This study used the InSAR data processed by Xu et al.17 of T64-A, T65-A, T66-A and T71-D orbits to perform inversion of the fault-slip distribution under similar conditions in terms of the geometric parameters and smoothing method. The results are shown in Figs. 7, 8, 9 and 10. Through comparative analysis, it was found that the slip distribution of different data inversions shared similar characteristics and the same magnitude. Nevertheless, certain variations were observed. When the four orbital data were used, all slip distributions were as follows: the slip depth was within 15 km; the maximum slip was on the S4 and S5 faults with a value of 3.0 m; and the slip distribution patterns from the inversion of T64-A, T65-A and T66-A data were the same, with 10, 9 and 8 rectangles reaching 3.0 m, respectively. There were two slip peaks on the F2 fault: the maximum value was 1.5 m, and the depth was less than 5 km. For the slip distribution inverted from T71-D, the maximum slip was reflected in the S1, S3, S4 and S5 sub-faults, as well as in the F3 fault. The number of rectangles reaching 3.0 m was 43, which was significantly more than the results derived using other data. The maximum slip of the S5 fault reached a depth of 15 km. However, there was only one slip peak on the F2 fault; its maximum magnitude was 1.8 m and the depth exceeded 5 km.

Figure 7 The slip distribution of the Mw 6.4 foreshock and the Mw 7.1 main shock from inversion of T64-A coseismic displacements. Full size image

Figure 8 The slip distribution of the Mw 6.4 foreshock and the Mw 7.1 main shock from inversion of T65-A coseismic displacements. Full size image

Figure 9 The slip distribution of the Mw 6.4 foreshock and the Mw 7.1 main shock from inversion of T66-A coseismic displacements. Full size image

Figure 10 The slip distribution of the Mw 6.4 foreshock and the Mw 7.1 main shock from inversion of T71-D coseismic displacements. Full size image

There are two reasons for the vast disparity between the fault-slip distributions inverted using T71-D data and other data. First, there were a total of 1,128 small earthquakes between July 13, 2019 and July 16, 2019. The depths and magnitudes of these earthquakes were 0–15 km and 1.0–3.8, respectively (see Fig. 11). In comparison, the revisit period of the T71-D data, from July 4–7,2019, was longer than the post-seismic duration included in the other data. The acquired data not only contained coseismic deformation, but also a large amount of information on post-seismic deformation. Second, the look angles for the first three orbits were 36°, 28° and 36°, respectively, whereas that for the T71-D orbit was 40°. The LOS data used for inversion is the synthesis of horizontal and vertical deformation components, and a large look angle is more sensitive to horizontal motion24, which may lead to the increased of LOS error.

Figure 11 Small earthquakes from July 13, 2019 to July 16, 2019. Full size image

To verify the impact of the after-earthquake deformation from July 13 2019 to July 16 2019 on surface, we used the Gamit 10.72 software25 to calculate the displacements of four IGS stations POVE, P594, P580 and PIE1 from July 3, 2019 to July 16, 2019. IGS can provide high-precision time-series deformation data, and the data (files on observed values, files on broadcast ephemeris, and files on precision ephemeris) were acquired from the IGS Data Center, Wuhan University (ftp://garner.ucsd.edu/archive/garner/rinex). The distances of the stations P580, P594, PIE1 and POVE from epicenter are 25 km, 30 km, 900 km and 2000 km. The POVE and PIE1 stations were taken as the reference stations because it was further from the earthquake area and cannot be shown in Fig. 1. For the P594 and P580 stations, the displacement of the 14-day solution results were – 150 to 90 mm, with a maximum of 150 mm (July 3, 2019). The GLOBK module was used to process the NEU coordinates of the various stations, and the average of the 14-day NEU coordinates of each station was taken as the reference value to obtain their respective daily residuals. These were separately projected onto the strike of the vertical fault, along the direction of the fault strike, and in the upward direction of the fault strike. We mainly analyzed the situation of P594, P580 and PIE1 stations, and the calculated displacement of the stations were shown in Fig. 12.

Figure 12 Site displacement calculated by IGS data. Full size image

Figure 12(a) is the displacement of the P594 station, (b) is the displacement of the P580 station, and (c) is the displacement of the PIE1 station, the vertical bar in the figure is the error bar. The errors in dE, dF and dU directions of three stations are all less than 5 mm. The red dotted line is the occurrence time of the two earthquakes.

There were large changes in the dF, dE and dU vectors of the P594 and P580 stations.The most obvious changes was that from July 3 to July 7, the dF and dE components of P580 changed from − 150 to + 10 mm, which was mainly affected by two earthquakes. From July 7 to July 12, dF, dE and dU of the two measurement points were relatively stable and varied around 0 mm. From July 12 to July 16, dF, dE and dU components began to fluctuate, and the dF component of P594 decreased from 50 mm to about 0 mm, the dU of both stations decreased from 0 to − 50 mm first, and then recovered to around 0 mm. These data fluctuations were approximately consistent with the aftershock activities from July 13, 2019 to July 16, 2019, so the postseismic data should be avoided in the inversion calculation of fault slip distribution.

To analyze the accuracy of the inversions of the slip distribution using the various orbital data and to determine the weight ratio of the inversion data, we performed a statistical analysis of the residuals of each orbit, as shown in Fig. 13(a)–(d) respectively represent the orbital residual of T64-A, T65-A, T66-A and T71-D. The residuals of the four orbital data were close to the normal distribution, the expected value of the residual was close to zero, and the maximum residual error did not exceed 0.48. The length of the T71-D residual model was the largest, occupying almost the entire − 0.5 to 0.5 interval. The length of the T65 residual model was the smallest; the number of residual data in the − 0.05 to 0.05 interval exceeded 60% of the total amount of data. After calculation, the standard deviations were 0.0751 m, 0.0488 m, 0.0773 m and 0.1137 m, respectively. Therefore, during joint inversion, their weight ratios were determined as 1.00:2.36:0.95:0.43. Considering that T71-D contained a large amount of post-seismic deformation information, T71-D data were discarded.

Figure 13 Statistical analysis of residuals. Full size image

Optimal smoothing factor

We further compared the impact of the slip momentum smoothing condition and the stress-drop smoothing condition on the slip distribution. When the stress-drop smoothing condition was used, the maximum slip distribution was approximately 3.0 m and the corresponding depth was 8.0 km (Fig. 14). The maximum number of slip quantum sub-faults under the stress-drop smoothing condition (Fig. 14) was greater than that under the slip momentum smoothing condition (Fig. 6). For example, the maximum slip on the S5 sub-fault plane covered eight rectangles but only six rectangles in Fig. 6. There were thirteen rectangles on F2 sub-fault plane but only six rectangles in Fig. 6. Moreover, the results of the entire F1 fault were distributed along the fault in Fig. 14, causing notable leaps and oscillations. The standard deviation of the model’s fitting residual was 0.0784 m. If the slip momentum smoothing condition is used, these leaps in the slip distribution results can be avoided26, which was verified in this study. The maximum slip area and the significant slip area in Fig. 6 were similar to the results of previous studies14, and the standard deviation of the model’s fitting residual was 0.0736 m. Therefore, for these two earthquakes, we propose that the the slip momentum smoothing condition should be used as the constraint.