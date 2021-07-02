Brazil’s sugarcane embitters the EU-Mercosur trade talks

EU demand for Brazilian ethanol by 2030

The MAGNET model is used to simulate by 2030 the assumed phasing out of EU biodiesel production (POB-Phase Out of Biodiesel scenario) with compensating rises in its bioethanol capacity in order to hit first-generation biofuel mandate targets (Supplementary Table S1). The POB scenario is built directly upon the bioeconomy-baseline in MAGNET, as described in the Supplementary Information (Supplementary Information S1). The main model drivers behind this medium-term scenario are worldwide country projections of economic growth and population, biophysical (land productivities) and energy related drivers (fossil fuel prices, energy consumption and production trends) and the progressive expected implementation of EU first-and advanced-generation biofuel mandates20,21. In accordance with this scenario, EU imports of ethanol rise rapidly after 2020, leading to a larger EU reliance on imports from Brazil22. By 2030, the EU share of Brazilian bioethanol exports is expected to be 30% (1.13 billion litres), well above the 0.18 billion litres projected from a baseline scenario (Supplementary Figure S1). Total POB ethanol production reaches 52.24 billion litres in 2030. From a trade policy perspective, EU bioethanol imports rise above the TRQ limit set by the EU-Mercosur deal (650 thousand tonnes) in 2027. The Brazilian production of sugar achieves 52.1 million tonnes in 203023. The total area of sugarcane to meet the demand for ethanol and sugar is 14.8 million hectares (Supplementary Figure S2), hence an increase of 45% (4.6 million hectares). Our figures, derived from projections of sugarcane productivity from the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture23 and ethanol/sugar conversion factors from the National Company of Supplying24,25,26,27,28,29,30,31 (Section S2.1), differ by about 6 billion litres from the recently updated official calculations of the Brazilian Ministry of Mines and Energy (46 billion litres32) for a scenario of intermediate growth of sugar-energy sector, due to the implementation of the new national biofuel policy, namely the RenovaBio programme32.

Countrywide land-use changes and sugarcane expansion

Land-use changes due to sugarcane production are also driven by competition with other commodities for viable agricultural lands. Therefore, the allocation of sugarcane areas takes place simultaneously with the expansion (or reduction) of the other croplands, forest plantation along with the forest restoration needed to attain the compliance to the Forest Code, the principal law regulating forest conservation on private properties33. As a result, Otimizagro fully represents direct and indirect land use changes due to sugarcane expansion, including the displacement of marginal farming and ranching systems in favour of more lucrative crops (Fig. 1).

Figure 1 Major land-use transitions. (a) Large-scale soybean expansion will take place in the Midwest and Southern Amazon. (b) Sugarcane will continue expanding mainly onto pasturelands in the southeast. (c) Long-established pasturelands in the Midwest will shrink due to crop expansion. (d) Deforestation will advance toward northern regions. Map created using Dinamica EGO 5 (https://dinamicaego.com/). Full size image

The projections to 2030 for the main crops (Supplementary Table S2) follow the official estimates of the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture23. Soybean production rises rapidly from 114 million tonnes in 2019 to 163 million tonnes by 2030, with exports representing more than 60% of total production. Double cropping systems that combine first-crop soybeans and second-crop corn account for total corn expansion, with a gradual reduction of first-crop corn. Soybean, sugarcane and second-crop corn areas, which represented more than 60% of the country’s total cropland in 2019, are responsible for the largest increments by 2030—i.e., 34% (12 million hectares), 44% (4.5 million hectares) and 62% (8 million hectares), respectively. Wood consumption from plantations increases from 192 million cubic meters in 2012 to 256 million cubic meters by 2030. As a result, forest plantations expand at a commensurate rate of about 138 thousand hectares (ha) per year in the period 2019–2025, and 159 thousand ha afterwards, reaching 9 million ha by 203034. Deforestation rate trajectories have been derived from an intermediate environmental governance scenario10 (Supplementary Information S2.3 and Supplementary Figure S3), which considers a growing political support for predatory agriculture practices, land-grabbing and a progressive dismantling of the country environmental legislation including the Forest Code. This scenario follows closely the rising deforestation trend since 2012 (Supplementary Figure S4). Nevertheless, we also compare GHG emissions from the former scenario with those from a worst-case governance scenario that models the full reversal of the past environmental achievements in Brazil10. Regarding forest restoration, we included the targets of the National Plan for Native Vegetation Recovery, which aims at 12.5 million ha of forest restoration by 203534. As a result, there is a gradual increase of secondary forests from 2.6 million hectares in 2019 to 7 million hectares in 2030.

Land-use conversions to new sugarcane areas from 2019 to 2030 mainly occur in the Southeast and Midwest of the country (Fig. 2). The largest sugarcane expansion in absolute terms is expected to occur in the State of Sao Paulo (2 million ha), followed by the states of Mato Grosso do Sul (0.9 million ha) and Minas Gerais (0.7 million ha). Mato Grosso do Sul (115%), Minas Gerais (80%) and Goiás (63.5%) are also responsible for the highest rates of increase (Supplementary Table S3).

Figure 2 Land use transitions to sugarcane from 2019 to 2030. The vast majority of sugarcane expansion occurs onto pasturelands in the Southeast and Midwest of Brazil. Map created using Dinamica EGO 5 (https://dinamicaego.com/). Full size image

Most of the sugarcane croplands in 2019 continue to be productive in 2030, representing 69% of the total sugarcane area (Supplementary Table S4). The conversion of native vegetation and other croplands (including food crops) to sugarcane is limited to less than 1% of the total area, resulting in a small loss of forested lands and displacement of other crops. Sugarcane expansion onto pasture accounts for more than 30% of the cumulative expansion of the country’s agriculture from 2019 to 2030 (Supplementary Table S5).

The decision of the Brazilian government to revoke the sugarcane zoning decree does not appear to influence sugarcane expansion into the Amazon. Indeed, the results show that only 2% of the total sugarcane area in 2030 (307 thousand ha) is within the AEZ restricted zone, most of which was already sugarcane in 2019 (74%). Similarly, new sugarcane croplands from forest clearance are marginal (Fig. 3).

Figure 3 Sugarcane area compliance with the AEZ limits by 2030. Permanence and expansion from 2019 to 2030. Only 2% of the sugarcane area does not comply with the AEZ restrictions (illegal area). Most of this area was already sugarcane in 2019. Full size image

GHG emissions from land use, land-use change and forestry (LULUCF)

Roughly 75% of current agricultural land remains so in 2030. The need for new cropland (14 million hectares) expands mainly onto current pastureland (91% of expansion), whilst only 5% and 4% comes from conversion of forest and savannah, respectively (Supplementary Table S5). Clearance of forests and savannahs (39 million ha) is largely linked to land speculation via predatory land-grabbing with subsequent cattle ranching occupation35. New land conversion to soybean mainly takes place in the Midwest and northern states (Fig. 1a), with about 7% of total expansion into high carbon forested lands with resultant high GHG emissions, hence a potential threat to the Amazon forest and Cerrado native vegetation13. Yet, the extent to which deforestation is due to pasture displacement as a result of large-scale expansion of soybean remains uncertain given the complexity of iLUC domino effects19. Accounting for all land-use changes, the country’s annual net LULUCF emission balance rises steeply between 2019 and 2030, from 428 ± 172 to 921 ± 293 million CO 2 eq tonnes (Supplementary Table S6). The difference between LULUCF emissions by 2030 stipulated by Brazil’s First Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC)36 (− 131 million CO 2 eq tonnes)37 and our results is an additional 1 ± 0.3 billion tonnes. But this gap could be even larger, reaching 1.7 ± 0.4 billion tonnes, if the environmental governance in Brazil further wans (Supplementary Table S6).

With most sugarcane cropland expansion expected to occur on long-established pasturelands, the GHG emissions from land-use change are limited (48% of total emissions), due to the pasture low carbon content38. However, cultivating degraded pasture requires the use of fertilizer (90 kg N/ha, on average) and limestone (2 tonne/ha) to achieve the expected sugarcane productivity per hectare34, representing an additional source of GHG emissions (46% of total emissions). In addition, some regions of Brazil, notably the northern states, rely on burning sugarcane straw to facilitate manual harvesting (5% of total emissions). Even though the AEZ envisaged to moderate this practice, only the state of Sao Paulo enacted a law in 2002 that aims to completely phase out the burning of sugarcane straw by 2021. Figure 4 and Supplementary Table S7 show the total sugarcane area and associated GHG emissions from 2019 to 2030. On average, the GHG emission is ca. 1.7 ± 0.17 tonnes of CO 2 eq ha−1 year−1 (total 24.7 ± 2.3 Mt CO 2 eq year−1).