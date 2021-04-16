Long-term demise of sub-Antarctic glaciers modulated by the Southern Hemisphere Westerlies

The exposure ages of recessional moraines mapped and sampled in two cirque glacier catchments (Figs. 5 and 6), referred to as Hodges Glacier (HG) and Carlita Glacier (CG), and one marine-terminating glacier (Neumayer Glacier, NG), were obtained using 10Be isotopes (Table S1). In addition, three piston sediment cores and three short gravity cores taken from Gull Lake provided sedimentary evidence that complements the Hodges recessional moraine chronology (Fig. 5). In the following, we present the results from these three complementary sites in Cumberland Bay (Figs. 5 and 6).

Figure 5 The moraines sequence in front of the Hodges glacier. Red circles indicate coring sites for the three long piston cores obtained in Gull Lake in 2008. Red squares indicate sampling locations on boulders and blue squares on bedrock surface for cosmogenic dating, and the subsequent ages are shown in white boxes (see Table S1 for details, including uncertainty estimates). Full size image

Figure 6 The study area in Cumberland West Bay, including the rapidly retreating glacier front of Neumayer Glacier and the much smaller Carlita Glacier lying in the uppermost part of Olsen Valley. The red lines are the historically documented frontal positions of Neumayer Glacier44. Red dots indicate sampling sites for cosmogenic dating, and the connecting ages are marked in white boxes. Full size image

Hodges Glacier (HG): Before 2008, HG was located between the summits of Petrel Peak (632 m altitude) and Mount Hodges (605 m altitude) (Figs. 2 and 5). We mapped nine recessional moraines marking the former front positions of Hodges Glacier between the headwall and its distal glacier-fed lake (Fig. 5). The geomorphologic map (Fig. 5) shows the outline of the preserved moraine sequences and the sampling position for 16 10Be surface-exposure dates that are used to provide a minimum age for the moraine chronology. Ages span the last 14,000 years before the present day, when the glacier is assumed to have reached the position at M1010 (Fig. 5). Since a glacier’s equilibrium-line altitude (ELA) can be derived from past moraine positions21, these positions provide a quantitative estimate of changes that must necessarily be explained by the climate at the time. The nine dated moraine ridges were used to reconstruct former ELAs using the accumulation area ratio and balance ratio methods19 (Figs. 5 and 6). The variations in ELA can be further used to infer temperature variations, indicating a summer warming of 1–1.5 °C (Fig. S1, see, for instance, Ohmura20) from the largest to the smallest glacier (Fig. 3). The youngest moraine was formed some 525 ± 50 years ago, and the reconstructed glacier had an ELA of c. 450 ± 50 m altitude. Photos presented in Gordon21 show the extent of the glacier in 1955 and in 1982. Mapping during the 2008 field expedition confirmed that the glacier had melted (Fig. 5).

Ground penetrating radar profiles in Gull Lake, which traps sediment-laden meltwater from Hodges Glacier, suggest that the recovered cores capture sediments (with a grain size finer than 63 μm) deposited in the lake after the deposition of M10, which is assumed to have occurred during the ACR10,11 (Fig. S3). This is further supported when correlating the stratigraphy, as reflected by the magnetic susceptibility (MS) measurements from the three individual cores (Fig. S4). Nineteen radiocarbon dates of macrofossils were used to establish the age–depth relationship of the lake sediment record (Figs. S8 and Fig. S9). The sediment cores from Gull Lake indicate continuous sedimentation from 10 ka until the glacier melted in AD 2008 (Fig. S8). There is therefore sufficient overlap between the radiocarbon-dated lacustrine record and the corresponding 10Be chronology of the nine moraines. Detailed analysis of the sediment cores included geochemical composition, density, water content, organic content, environmental magnetism and grain size (see SOM for details and Figs. S2–Fig. S9). Eleven sediment parameters were analysed using principal component analysis (PCA) (Fig. S6). The two leading principal components (PCs 1, 2) explain 64% and 13% of the total variability, respectively (Fig. S6). The parameters dry bulk density (DBD), MS, potassium (K), titanium (Ti) and calcium (Ca) show high scores along the first principal component axis, indicating that they respond to the same process or processes that take place within the catchment (Fig. S6). In order to test the degree to which the glacially produced sediments imprinted the sediment archives, a series of catchment samples were collected from the foreland between Gull Lake and Hodges Glacier (Fig. S2). The resulting analyses suggest that the glacial sediments produced, transported and subsequently deposited in Gull Lake are adequately captured by the MS and Ti concentrations (Fig. S5). The two parameters are positively correlated, reinforcing the interpretation that the lake sediment record contains an unperturbed signature of up-valley glacier activity that is detectable. In short, this means that increased glacier erosion due to increased deformation rates and larger glaciers yield sediments with higher MS values and Ti count rates (Figs. S7 and Fig. S9).

Carlita Glacier (CA): Nine recessional moraines were mapped downstream of the Carlita cirque glacier in East Cumberland Bay, south of the summit of Diamond Peak (600 m altitude) (Fig. 6) (22), which forms the basis of former glacier outlines and hence ELA estimates (Fig. S1). The glacier covered close to 1 km2 at its largest extent compared to the present day—only 0.1 km2 (Fig. S1)22. Beryllium (10Be) samples were collected from five of the recessional moraine systems. The exposure dates reveal that the glacier reached a maximum position during 13 ± 0.5 ka with an ELA of c. 360 ± 50 m asl. The innermost moraine system is dated to 300 ± 125 years before present (BP), suggesting an “Little Ice Age” (LIA) age of the moraine system with a corresponding ELA of 470 ± 70 m asl.

Neumayer Glacier (NG): This glacier extends to an elevation of more than 1000 m and is more than 20 km long (Fig. S1). The NG record differs from the two cirque glaciers; it has only three moraine remnants on land. A survey of the East Cumberland Bay fjord seafloor suggests that at least two recessional moraines have been deposited outside these systems, with the most proximal deposited just after 14.8 ka11. Ages of a bedrock ridge running parallel with the fjord suggest that NG retreated ~ 13.5 ka ago, as shown in Fig. 6. The two lateral moraines were deposited 200 years ago, and the retreat from the younger moraine took place in the early AD 1970s. No ELA estimates were calculated for NG due to the different dynamics of tidewater glaciers versus small cirque glaciers, although frontal positions are documented.

The three individual glacier reconstructions show a common retreating trend that lends support to the idea of a response to insolation during the Holocene period23,24 (Fig. 6). The shared pattern of past glacier variability among our three sites reveals rapidly retreating glaciers at the end of the ACR with a decelerated retreat after ~ 10 ka. Between 10 and 5.7 ka, the glaciers retreated further, except for some minor readvances. The onset of the sub-Antarctic Neoglacial period included several glacier readvances commencing at ~ 4 ka, with at least two readvances during the last 0.5 ka (Fig. 7). There seems to be an overall rising trend for the regional ELA over Cumberland Bay throughout the entire record up to the present day, interrupted by shorter periods of temporary lowering of the ELA or stagnation of upward ELA migration accompanying periods of recessional moraine formation (Figs. 5 and 6). Based on these dates, the moraines are in stratigraphic order, meaning that none of the subsequent glacier advances is larger than the preceding advance.