Global offshore wind turbine dataset

The global OWT dataset was developed by using geospatial technology and advanced mathematical operations on the GEE platform using earth observation Sentinel 1 SAR time-series imagery. These operations were performed to map the spatial distribution of individual OWT in the global coastal zone.

Spatial extent

The spatial extent of OWTs covers the global offshore area in each exclusive economic zone (EEZ)23. The EEZ database provides the maritime boundary prescribed by the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea over which a sovereign state has special rights regarding the exploration and use of marine resources. Based on this database, the extraction of OWTs was organized into 0.5° × 0.5° vector grids for the global coast. The main reason for this step was to reduce the computational memory of remote servers on the GEE platform as well as to select a systematic geographic extent for this study.

SAR image processing

SAR images were collected and processed on the GEE platform. Imagery in the GEE ‘COPERNICUS/S1_GRD’ Sentinel-1 image collection consists of Level-1 Ground Range Detected (GRD) scenes, which process the backscatter coefficient (σ°) in decibels (dB). Each scene in GEE was preprocessed with the Sentinel-1 Toolbox using the following steps: (1) application of an orbit file that updates the orbit metadata with a restituted orbit file; (2) removal of low-intensity GRD border noise and invalid data on scene edges; (3) thermal noise removal, which eliminates additive noise in subswaths to help reduce discontinuities between subswaths for scenes in multiswath acquisition modes; (4) radiometric calibration, which computes the backscatter intensity using the sensor calibration parameters in the GRD metadata; and (5) terrain correction using Shuttle Radar Topography Mission (SRTM) or Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER) digital elevation model (DEM) products. This procedure basically converts data from ground range geometry. The concluding terrain-corrected figures are transformed to decibels through log scaling (10*log10(x)).

In this study, Sentinel-1 imagery from interferometric wide (IW) swath mode and in vertical-vertical (VV) polarization is selected for the analyses. This configuration was selected because it is more effective in detecting offshore emissions, as shown in Fig. 2, than other configurations. We selected three regions of interest for three types of objects in the offshore areas of the East China Sea and the North Sea, including tidal flats, open water and OWTs. The histogram distribution of the digital number (DN) values in the near-infrared band of the Sentinel-2 MultiSpectral Instrument (MSI) and the backscattering coefficients in the Sentinel-1 VV and vertical-horizontal (VH) polarization bands of these regions are compared. The results showed that the backscattering coefficients of wind turbines in the Sentinel 1 VV band have higher separability when distinguishing them from open water and tidal flats. From Fig. 2, it is obvious that if the maximum backscatter coefficient is less than 0 dB in a particular grid, then this grid does not contain a wind farm. Therefore, we can directly exclude some grids from the analysis according to the following criterion in Eq. (1):

$$\begin{array}{l}{\rm{Grid}}\left(retain\;or\;not\right)=\left\{\begin{array}{ll}{\rm{exclude}} & if\;B{C}_{max}\le 0\;(dB)\\ include & otherwise\end{array}\right.\\ \end{array}$$ (1)

Fig. 2 Extractability analysis of OWTs in the East China Sea (top panel) and North Sea (bottom panel). Each panel consists of a Sentinel-2 MSI true-colour image (a and d) and a Sentinel-1 image in vertical-vertical (VV, b and e) and vertical-horizontal (VH, c and f) polarization modes. Individual histograms show the digital number (DN) and backscatter values for the regions of interest highlighted in green, blue and red, which correspond to wind turbines, open water and tidal mud/sand flats, respectively. Full size image

OWTs extraction

OWTs extraction was performed systematically by applying five steps: (1) removal of floating or temporarily mobile objects, (2) extraction of high-backscatter objects, (3) morphological operations, (4) removal of large and very small objects, and (5) postprocessing of data records. A detailed explanation of each segment is as follows (Fig. 3):

Fig. 3 Illustration of the steps used in OWTs extraction. (a) The East China Sea; (b) The North Sea. (c) and I: Original SAR images, (d and j) remove mobile objects, (e and k) extract high-backscatter objects, (f and l) apply morphological processing, (g and m) remove large and very small objects, (h and n) output the final turbine location. Full size image

1) Removal of floating or temporarily mobile objects

Taking advantage of the Sentinel-1 time-series data, advanced statistical analysis was applied to the composite images. After preprocessing the Sentinel-1 data and storing them as an ‘ImageCollection’, we filtered them by a date range and spatial boundary to obtain an annual composite of ‘VV’ images for each selected grid. The percentile and mean values of a series are commonly used in statistical measures that we applied to identify floating or temporarily mobile objects based on the frequency of appearance in the image. We then removed floating or temporarily mobile objects, such as ships and vessels, by comparing their mobility with stable objects, such as OWTs. The percentile and interval mean values between 80–100% were applied to the features in the series using the ‘intervalMean()’ reduction method on the GEE platform.

2) Extraction of high-backscatter objects

Selection of an optimal threshold value is the most important step in object extraction. However, because of the variability in global ocean water on the SAR backscatter coefficient, it is necessary to apply an autoadaptive threshold to different ocean regions. The histogram for a grid without wind turbines generally has one peak in the lower values (water body) and no peak in the higher values (OWTs usually have values greater than 0 dB), which can be reflected from the median of the lowest and highest values. We used a grid-based backscatter filter with an automatic adaptive threshold (T) to distinguish high-backscatter objects from the different ocean water backgrounds having low backscatter values. The threshold is defined as the median of the lowest and highest values, termed here the ‘half min-max threshold’. We then obtained a binary image based on the comparison of the backscatter coefficient (Eq. (2)) with T (Eq. (3)), and the equation is defined as follows:

$${\rm{Binary}}\;{\rm{decision}}=\left\{\begin{array}{c}\begin{array}{cc}1 & if\;BC\ge T\end{array}\\ \begin{array}{cc}0 & otherwise\end{array}\end{array}\right.$$ (2)

$${\rm{T}}=\frac{B{C}_{max}+B{C}_{min}}{2}$$ (3)

where T is the dynamic threshold, BC is the backscatter coefficient of each pixel in the grid, BC max is the backscatter maximum, and BC min denotes the minimum value in the grid.

3) Morphological operation

Because the binary images produced by the previous step are distorted by noise and textures, a morphological analysis was employed to enhance the high-backscatter image objects. Morphological processing methods for erosion and dilation can correct these distortions by accounting for the form and structure of the image. Both erosion and dilation processing techniques are a collection of nonlinear operations related to the shape or morphology of features in an image. The value of the output pixel for dilation is the maximum value of all the pixels in the neighbourhood, which makes objects more visible and fills in small holes in the objects. The value of the output pixel for erosion is the minimum value of all the pixels in the neighbourhood, which removes islands and small objects so that only substantive objects remain.

4) Removal of large and minute objects

Knowing the number of pixels in an object can be helpful for masking irrelevant objects of different sizes. An area-size-range filter algorithm (20 < number of pixels < 200) was used to eliminate large and very small objects such as islands, oil platforms and small noise objects. In the GEE platform, the ‘connectedPixelCount()’ method was used to compute the number of pixels in each object.

5) Post-processing of data records

We converted the raster to the vector data type (using the ‘image.reduceToVectors()’ method in the GEE platform) and obtained the latitude and longitude coordinates for the individual wind turbines. As OWTs are constructed, the backscatter coefficient increases rapidly, and hence, the information about the installation dates of the wind turbine foundations can also be extracted from yearly ‘VV’ images. Figure 4 shows an example of the changes in a wind farm constructed in Belgium in different years, and the backscatter coefficient increases when wind turbines are installed. The identification of drastic annual change points was performed by the Mann-Kendall (MK) test24,25 over each wind turbine. Individual wind turbines were taken as the central point to make a buffer area of 200 m, which was used to extract the maximum backscatter coefficient as the input parameter of the MK test. This step was performed to avoid the mismatch of the extracted wind turbine central position due to image shifts over time. The MK test is a nonparametric statistical test for which UF k and UB k are two important time statistics; here, the statistical sequence UF k is the result of the backscatter coefficient value from January 2015 to December 2019, and UB k is the inverse value (from December 2019 to January 2015). When an intersection occurs between UF k and UB k, the value falls within the 95% confidence interval (U 0.05 = ±1.96), and then the corresponding times of the intersection are considered the installation dates of the wind turbine foundations. This operation was carried out in MATLAB.