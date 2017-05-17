X-ray crystallography

Definition

X-ray crystallography is a technique that uses X-ray diffraction patterns to determine high-resolution, three-dimensional structures of molecules such as proteins, small organic molecules, and materials. The substance of interest must be in crystalline form, which typically requires testing various crystallization conditions.

Featured

Latest Research and Reviews

  • Research | | open

    Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) is characterized by cell-autonomous B-cell receptor (BcR)-mediated signalling of neoplastic B lymphocytes. Here the authors unveil the structural basis and diversity of activatory homotypic BcR contacts and link them with CLL heterogeneity and the clinical outcome.

    • Claudia Minici
    • , Maria Gounari
    • , Rudolf Übelhart
    • , Lydia Scarfò
    • , Marcus Dühren-von Minden
    • , Dunja Schneider
    • , Alpaslan Tasdogan
    • , Alabbas Alkhatib
    • , Andreas Agathangelidis
    • , Stavroula Ntoufa
    • , Nicholas Chiorazzi
    • , Hassan Jumaa
    • , Kostas Stamatopoulos
    • , Paolo Ghia
    •  & Massimo Degano
    Nature Communications 8, 15746

  • Research | | open

    Ebola virus (EBOV) VP30 is a multifunctional protein that plays a role in transcription, but molecular details remain unknown. Here, using X-ray crystallography and minigenome assays, Xu et al. define the interaction between VP30 and a portion of NP that is critical for optimal EBOV RNA synthesis.

    • Wei Xu
    • , Priya Luthra
    • , Chao Wu
    • , Jyoti Batra
    • , Daisy W. Leung
    • , Christopher F. Basler
    •  & Gaya K. Amarasinghe
    Nature Communications 8, 15576

  • Research | | open

    Hunter syndrome is a lysosomal storage disease caused by mutations in the enzyme iduronate-2-sulfatase (IDS). Here, the authors present the IDS crystal structure and give mechanistic insights into mutations that cause Hunter syndrome.

    • Mykhaylo Demydchuk
    • , Chris H. Hill
    • , Aiwu Zhou
    • , Gábor Bunkóczi
    • , Penelope E. Stein
    • , Denis Marchesan
    • , Janet E. Deane
    •  & Randy J. Read
    Nature Communications 8, 15786

  • Research |

    Synthesis and application of activity-based probes based on cyclophellitol enabled the cellular profiling of β-glucuronidase activity and revealed an unexpected feature of endo-acting heparanase processing.

    • Liang Wu
    • , Jianbing Jiang
    • , Yi Jin
    • , Wouter W Kallemeijn
    • , Chi-Lin Kuo
    • , Marta Artola
    • , Wei Dai
    • , Cas van Elk
    • , Marco van Eijk
    • , Gijsbert A van der Marel
    • , Jeroen D C Codée
    • , Bogdan I Florea
    • , Johannes M F G Aerts
    • , Herman S Overkleeft
    •  & Gideon J Davies
    Nature Chemical Biology
All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment