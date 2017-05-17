News and Views |
X-ray crystallography
X-ray crystallography is a technique that uses X-ray diffraction patterns to determine high-resolution, three-dimensional structures of molecules such as proteins, small organic molecules, and materials. The substance of interest must be in crystalline form, which typically requires testing various crystallization conditions.
Featured
- Nature Chemical Biology 13, 570–571
Latest Research and Reviews
Distinct homotypic B-cell receptor interactions shape the outcome of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia
Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) is characterized by cell-autonomous B-cell receptor (BcR)-mediated signalling of neoplastic B lymphocytes. Here the authors unveil the structural basis and diversity of activatory homotypic BcR contacts and link them with CLL heterogeneity and the clinical outcome.Nature Communications 8, 15746
Pwp2 mediates UTP-B assembly via two structurally independent domainsScientific Reports 7, 3170
Ebola virus VP30 and nucleoprotein interactions modulate viral RNA synthesis
Ebola virus (EBOV) VP30 is a multifunctional protein that plays a role in transcription, but molecular details remain unknown. Here, using X-ray crystallography and minigenome assays, Xu et al. define the interaction between VP30 and a portion of NP that is critical for optimal EBOV RNA synthesis.Nature Communications 8, 15576
Insights into Hunter syndrome from the structure of iduronate-2-sulfatase
Hunter syndrome is a lysosomal storage disease caused by mutations in the enzyme iduronate-2-sulfatase (IDS). Here, the authors present the IDS crystal structure and give mechanistic insights into mutations that cause Hunter syndrome.Nature Communications 8, 15786
Crystal structures of U6 snRNA-specific terminal uridylyltransferase
After transcription the 3′-end of U6 snRNA is oligo-uridylylated by the terminal uridylyltransferase TUT1. Here the authors present the crystal structure of human TUT1 and give insights into the mechanism of 3′-end uridylylation by the enzyme.Nature Communications 8, 15788
Activity-based probes for functional interrogation of retaining β-glucuronidases
Synthesis and application of activity-based probes based on cyclophellitol enabled the cellular profiling of β-glucuronidase activity and revealed an unexpected feature of endo-acting heparanase processing.
News and Comment
Enzymology: Radical ring resizingNature Chemical Biology 13, 569
Signal Transduction: Notch catches a Jagged edge
Notch signaling is an essential cell–cell communication pathway that influences numerous cell fate decisions during development. Structural and biochemical studies of a Notch–Jagged complex dramatically advance current understanding of ligand recognition, and reveal evidence of catch-bond behavior in the complex.Nature Chemical Biology 13, 570–571
Antibiotic resistance: Blocking tetracycline destruction
Enzymology and structural and functional characterization of some FAD-dependent monooxygenases provide insights into degradation of tetracycline antibiotics, but also show unexpected features of substrate recognition, reaction mechanism, and competitive inhibition.
Carb cutting works better with a partner
O-GlcNAc is a reversible post-translational modification that is added by O-GlcNAc transferase (OGT) and removed by O-GlcNAcase (OGA). OGA is emerging as a therapeutic target for multiple diseases, but its structure has been elusive until now.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 433–435
Targeted protein degradation: You can glue it too!
Proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTACs) are synthetic molecules that recruit neo-substrate proteins to a ubiquitin ligase for ubiquitination and subsequent degradation. Structural insight into the VHL–MZ1–BRD4 complex reveals how the rationally designed MZ1–PROTAC molecule mediates degradation of an unnatural protein substrate.Nature Chemical Biology 13, 452–453
Separase–securin complex: a cunning way to control chromosome segregation
Separases are crucial cell cycle proteases that control the metaphase-to-anaphase transition by cleaving chromosomal cohesin rings. Two new high-resolution structures of separase bound by its inhibitory chaperone securin illustrate intriguing regulatory mechanisms.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 337–339