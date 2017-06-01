Nanocrystallography

Definition

Nanocrystallography (serial femtosecond crystallography) is a protein X-ray crystallography technique that uses femtosecond pulses from an X-ray free-electron laser to collect diffraction snapshots from a stream of single nano-sized crystals of a macromolecule, in order to solve a high-resolution three-dimensional macromolecular structure.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment