Nanocrystallography
Nanocrystallography (serial femtosecond crystallography) is a protein X-ray crystallography technique that uses femtosecond pulses from an X-ray free-electron laser to collect diffraction snapshots from a stream of single nano-sized crystals of a macromolecule, in order to solve a high-resolution three-dimensional macromolecular structure.
Human GLP-1 receptor transmembrane domain structure in complex with allosteric modulators
Crystal structures of the human GLP-1 receptor in complex with two negative allosteric modulators reveal a common binding pocket, and, together with mutagenesis and modelling studies, further our understanding of the receptor activation mechanism. Nature 546, 312–315
Crystal structure of a multi-domain human smoothened receptor in complex with a super stabilizing ligand
Smoothened receptors (SMO) play a key role in the Hedgehog signalling pathway. Here the authors present the structure of a multi-domain human SMO with a rationally designed stabilizing ligand bound in the transmembrane domain of the receptor, and propose a model for SMO activation.Nature Communications 8, 15383
Se-SAD serial femtosecond crystallography datasets from selenobiotinyl-streptavidinScientific Data 4, 170055
Structural biology: Delivering crystals with soundNature Methods 13, 396
The Author File: Hasan DeMirci
The connection between snowboarding and getting more data from protein crystals.Nature Methods 13, 3
Synaptic-vesicle fusion: a need for speed
Two new studies reveal mechanistic insights into how neurons control the assembly of SNARE complexes and the rapid fusion of synaptic vesicles. Structural, biophysical and functional experiments are combined to elucidate the roles of two critical regulators: Munc13 and synaptotagmin.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 22, 509–511
Structural biology: Solving XFEL's image problem
Improved XFEL crystallography data processing methods enable structure determination from limited samples.Nature Methods 12, 392
Say it with proteins: an alphabet of crystal structures
Structures from tiny crystals
Protein structures can be determined from microcrystals using X-ray and electron diffraction.Nature Methods 12, 37