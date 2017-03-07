Urinary tract infection

Reviews |
Immunity to uropathogens: the emerging roles of inflammasomes
Part of the innate immune response, inflammasomes are multiprotein intracellular complexes that detect pathogens and activate the proinflammatory cytokines IL-1β and IL-18, via caspase-1, and induce pyroptosis. The effector pathways of the inflammasome can act at different levels to prevent or resolve infection, or eliminate the infectious agent itself. In this Review, the authors discuss the role of inflammasomes in the pathogenesis of UTI and consider how better understanding of their mechanisms might lead to new diagnostic and therapeutic approaches for UTI.