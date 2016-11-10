Peptic ulcers
Peptic ulcers are formed after a breach of the mucosa of the oesophagus, stomach (gastric ulcers) or upper part of the intestine (duodenal ulcers) as a result of the acidic environment. They are associated with Helicobacter pylori infection and use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, such as aspirin.
Ulcer: Prediction and prevention of peptic ulcer rebleeding
Algorithms can predict the risk of rebleeding and mortality in patients with upper gastrointestinal bleeding, but not the risk of rebleeding following endoscopic treatment in patients with ulcers. A recent meta-analysis has addressed this issue, and could facilitate the development of methods to predict rebleeding and endoscopic treatments to reduce rebleeding.
