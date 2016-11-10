Peptic ulcers

Definition

Peptic ulcers are formed after a breach of the mucosa of the oesophagus, stomach (gastric ulcers) or upper part of the intestine (duodenal ulcers) as a result of the acidic environment. They are associated with Helicobacter pylori infection and use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, such as aspirin.

