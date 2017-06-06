Latest Research and Reviews
Electron Ptychographic Diffractive Imaging of Boron Atoms in LaB6 CrystalsScientific Reports 7, 2858
Electric field imaging of single atoms
The ability of scanning transmission electron microscopy (STEM) to image single atoms is becoming increasingly sophisticated. Here, the authors use differential phase contrast STEM to map the atomic electric fields within single Au atoms and SrTiO3 crystals, a step toward visualizing such intra- and interatomic electronic structure as chemical bonds.Nature Communications 8, 15631
An in-plane magnetic chiral dichroism approach for measurement of intrinsic magnetic signals using transmitted electrons
Electron energy-loss magnetic chiral dichroism enables the measurement of the local magnetic properties of a material using a transmission electron microscope, but is limited to signals in the electron-beam direction. Here, the authors demonstrate a method to extend this to in-plane magnetic signals too.Nature Communications 8, 15348
Real-time atomistic observation of structural phase transformations in individual hafnia nanorods
The high-temperature tetragonal phase of HfO2 is technologically useful but difficult to stabilize at room temperature. Here, the authors observe in real-time the transformation of a HfO2 nanorod from its room temperature to tetragonal phase, at 1000° less than its bulk temperature, suggesting that size confinement may kinetically trap this phase.Nature Communications 8, 15316
Porous materials: Look but don't touch
By combining an electron-counting camera with low-energy transmission electron microscopy, it is possible to directly image the surface structure of delicate metal–organic framework crystals and their coherent interfaces.Nature Materials 16, 501–502
Our choice from the recent literatureNature Nanotechnology 12, 286
Single-molecule chemistry: Caught on camera
Magnetic vortices: Quenched pairs
Imaging: Zooming in on single tumor cellsNature Methods 13, 395
Imaging: Simple tools for difficult imaging
Small chemical tweaks during tissue preparation make a big difference for imaging thick, complex biological samples.Nature Methods 13, 112–113